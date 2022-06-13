Back to Peru! Paddington 3 already has a director and an official title

Five years after the endearing second film, concise details about the upcoming film finally arrive Paddington 3, including its official title and director. The story of the gentle bear that migrates from faraway Peru to chaotic London has touched countless hearts since the debut of his film saga. live action, based on the popular books by the British Michael Bond. And thankfully, the benevolent Paddington will be back for a third adventure that will seemingly guide his footsteps back to his homeland of South America. Let’s just hope the Brown family is there to join him!

Paddington 3 already has director and official title

According to The Hollywood Reporterthe third installment of Paddington will have the address Douglas Wilson, who in this way will give birth to the very first feature film of his career. Wilson comes from successfully positioning himself in the field of advertising and music, having directed commercials for the IKEA and Apple brands, as well as video clips for the groups LCD Soundsystem and Coldplay. In 2020 he was a contender for the Directors Guild Award thanks to a commercial for AT&T titled “Train”.

Since the end of 2018, we have known that Paul King — who directed the first two films Paddington— would not be back in the directing chair. However, he will not stop being involved in the saga, because in addition to writing the plot of the next film, he will serve as executive producer. In the role of screenwriters are Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont.

“After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the bear. And I’m thrilled that Dougal is there to hold his claw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure,” King stated (via THR). “Dougal’s work never ceases to be amazing: funny, beautiful, sincere, imaginative and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to take care of this bear. I know Dougal will do admirably.”

To which Dougal Wilson added:

“As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited – if not a little intimidated – to continue Paddington’s story. It’s a huge responsibility, but all my efforts will be focused on making a third film that honors the love that so many people have for this very special bear.”

The film will be titled Paddington in Peru (“Paddington in Peru”). On the other hand, there is still no more information regarding the plot or the confirmed cast. In previous films, the bear in the red hat boasted the voice of Ben Whishaw, while infield talent included Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters and Peter Capaldi. And in the role of allies or villains, the presence of Nicole Kidman, Brendan Gleeson and Hugh Grant is also remembered.

Paddington in Peru will start filming in London and Peru until 2023, so there is still no tentative release date. The production is again carried out by Heyday Films and StudioCanal.