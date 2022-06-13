Ariana Grande is so excited about having multiple children that she could add a nursery to her mansion

Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton-Gomez26, in May 2021. Now, after a year of married life, the couple is ready to embark on the “next chapter” of their relationship.

A source told OK! USA that the 28-year-old pop star and her husband are ready to expand her family.

“Okay, they have already enjoyed a year as newlyweds and are more than ready for the next chapter“revealed the source.

The informant added that the interpreter ‘7 Rings’, who was already engaged to Pete Davidson, she’s so excited about having kids, that he’s even thinking of adding a nursery to the multi-million dollar mansion he shares with his partner in Montecito.

“She wants at least three children, and Dalton is on the same page. Ariana feels like she has accomplished a lot in her life and the only thing missing is a bunch of little ones running around the house.“.

The loving couple married in a low-key ceremony with just 20 guests at their home in Montecito, California, after getting engaged in December 2020, just under a year into their relationship.

Meanwhile, previous sources claimed that Dalton is “perfect” for Ariana because he’s not bothered by her success.

“They fit very well together. Dalton is not affected by the scope of her fame and is very comfortable for her. He is young but mature and knows what he wants from life. He is very hardworking and focused. He is discreet and does not like attention. Famous people don’t impress him. He is perfect for her.”

The ‘God is a Woman’ singer and her husband made their first official appearance together in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber’s collaborative track ‘Stuck with U’ before making their romance official on Instagram in June. The couple opted to marry privately because they didn’t want to wait for COVID-19 to kick in to throw a bigger party.

