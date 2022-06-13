Amber Heard Receives Marriage Proposal After Losing Trial With Johnny Depp

Amber Heard/Courtesy

After the resolution of the trial for defamation between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the actress has received an unusual proposal on social networks.

Despite the fact that this legal battle has emphasized that Amber lost a lot of credibility after a jury determined that Johnny proved that the article in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence was false, it seems that not everything is bad news for the artist.

A millionaire man from Saudi Arabia has offered to marry Heard after many of his followers turned their backs on him when he was proven guilty in the defamation case.

Through a voice note sent from Instagram directly to the actress, the user said:

“Amber, since all the doors are closing on you, you have no one but me to take care of you. I have noticed that some people hate you and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I’m better than that old man.”

Despite the fact that the message has gone viral, the actress has not commented on it, especially since she has remained inactive on the networks after the trial where she tried to earn 100 million dollars by countersuing Depp.

