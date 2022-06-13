Amber Heard breaks her silence: “I don’t blame the jury” | Society

Almost two weeks after the verdict, Amber Heard has broken her silence. Her initial reaction had only been known through a statement in which she said she had no words to describe the disappointment she had felt with the sentence of the defamation trial that she faced her ex-husband Johnny Depp . She has now granted an interview to NBC News that will be broadcast in its entirety this Friday, but some advances will be published during the week. “I don’t blame the jury,” she says in one of her responses to the excerpt issued today. The actress complains about the unfair treatment received on social networks.

“I don’t care what people think of me, nor the judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t think the average person should know those things. And that’s why I don’t take it personally. But even someone who is sure that I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think I’m lying, you couldn’t even look me in the eye and tell me that you think there’s been fair representation on social media. You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair,” the actress told journalist Savannah Guthrie.

The jury was prohibited from learning about the case outside of court through the press, radio, television or social media. However, in such a long trial and without having decreed the isolation of the jury, it was very difficult for its members to remain completely apart from the global conversation. As if that were not enough, in the same trial an expert called by Heard’s own defense testified that social network users were turned in favor of Depp and against Heard.

In another excerpt issued this Monday, when the journalist points out that the members of the jury believed that she was lying, she replies:

“How could they make a judgment?” How could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and listened to more than three weeks of non-stop testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial…

— You don’t blame the jury?, the journalist asks.

-I do not blame them. It wasn’t… I don’t blame them. In fact, I understand that he is a very beloved character. And people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor.

“Your job is not to be dazzled by it. Their job is to look at the facts and the evidence and they didn’t believe their testimony or their evidence.

—Again: after hearing three and a half weeks of testimonies about how I was an unbelievable person, how could they believe a word that came out of my mouth?

Amber Heard was sentenced to pay the actor Johnny Depp 10.35 million dollars (about 10 million euros) for defamation for an article published in Washington Post in which she described herself as a representative person of the victims of abuse, although without mentioning her ex-husband. This, in turn, was sentenced to pay the actress two million dollars for some statements by her lawyers accusing Heard and her friends of fabricating false evidence to prove abuse. However, claims that the mistreatment was a hoax were not considered defamatory.

The actress’s lawyer has indicated that her client does not have money to pay compensation. There are legal doubts about whether in that case she can declare bankruptcy or if Depp can urge the liquidation of her assets. There has also been speculation about the possibility of reaching an out-of-court settlement on the payment of compensation to close the case.

The trial has been widely followed around the world. Feminist groups consider that it can do a lot of damage to the Me Too movement. The risk that a woman who has suffered abuse, abuse or sexual violence and comes forward to face a defamation lawsuit may deter speaking up, they believe. Depp, for her part, interprets her victory as a vindication of the presumption of innocence.