Abandons Bodega Aurrerá for promotion in control of PlayStation

The consumer indicated that the inconveniences with the signature were in the branch in Toluquilla, Jalisco.

The Internet user pointed out that the supermarket firm responded digitally to the complaint, but he was not satisfied.

The brand’s client took advantage of his post on Twitter to report the firm to Profeco.

Consumer complaints on social networks have become a very recurrent content on these platforms, since they have a very wide reach throughout the world. Such is the case of a consumer from Bodega Aurrerá who pointed out the brand for not respecting the promotions they have in their stores, where they promoted a Sony control for PlayStation at 1,299 Mexican pesos.

The shopping experience is the set of all the perceptions that customers receive while going through the process of buying a product or service, and even, what they feel after closing the transaction with the brand.

Likewise, the shopping experience is crucial for companies, since it is a trigger for the consumption decision of current and potential customers.

Various studies highlight that 86 percent of buyers are willing to pay more for an excellent customer experience.

Bodega Aurrerá loses consumers for not respecting this promotion

Through his account on the social network Twitter, a consumer identified as @FriasRomo shared the promotion he found in one of the supermarket brand’s branches.

In the publication, the consumer points out that Bodega Aurrerá where they did not respect him the promotion was in Toluquilla, Tlaquepaque.

Likewise, he explains that he went exclusively to buy the promotion of the Sony control for PlayStation at 1,299 Mexican pesos, but when he went to ask for it at the kiosk they did not want to make the promotion valid, which according to the image shows the offer that was on the branch office.

“I went into the store and I saw the promotion, I went to the kiosk to be able to buy the control, but the price was no longer what it said on the kiosk, I asked to speak to the manager and the manager told me that he can’t do anything because the page it says so”says another comment.

In the toluquilla tlaquepaque savings warehouse they do not respect the promotions that are displayed, the very arrogant manager and in a bad way did not want to make me validate this promotion that was displayed, a terrible store, I will never buy in that store again, @BodegaAurrera @Profeco aid!!! pic.twitter.com/wSCOLTqmeo – Emmanuel Frias Romo (@FriasRomo) June 10, 2022

In a second publication, the consumer shows the response that the firm gave him after making his complaint digitally, and in the comment you can read that prices may differ depending on the branches.

This was his answer, terrible attention pic.twitter.com/KdHDmcUTPg – Emmanuel Frias Romo (@FriasRomo) June 10, 2022

The consumer showed his anger so he took advantage of his complaint on Twitter before the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco).

In Mexico, Profeco is the entity that regulates this type of consumer crime. In accordance with the Federal Consumer Protection Law, which grants powers to Profeco to “initiate a Proceeding for infractions of the law on advertising, in accordance with articles 1, 6, 13, 24, sections I and XX, 32 and 123 of the aforementioned law”.

It is not the first time that consumers report this type of problem with the brands they consume, where the most recent were in the week of the Hot Sale, where An Internet user pointed out Walmart for not respecting the promotions of that date. As also a consumer shared his Complaint against Sam’s Club for not respecting the Hot Sale promotions, saying that it had no stock of the products that people buy.

This only reflects the opinion of the consumer and the conversation that it generates in the digital pulse, for which Merca 2.0 requested the position of the brand in order to tell both sides of the story; however, so far it has not been received. The note will be updated in case of a response.

Now read:

“Inflation impacts food production costs”: Juan Becerril

Hail from CDMX causes Soriana structure to collapse

This country bans a Pixar movie for a kiss between two women