A Minecraft player collects all the mobs that have been released in the game since 2009

An endearing review of the history of Minecraft.

Minecraft is not only a cube building game, it is also a action, exploration and survival game. That means there have to be other creatures in your world, be they friends or enemies, commonly called “mobs”. With each update, including the recently released Wild Update, Mojang usually includes new mobs, and there are already quite a number.

Even so, a Reddit user decided to review all the Minecraft mobs published from 2009 to 2022, from the ordinary pig of the first version of Minecraft, to the fearsome and dangerous Warden that is implemented in the latest update. Yes, frogs also count as mobs, frogs and animals are all the rage lately, as we saw at Wholesome Games 2022 on Saturday.

Despite being a totally current game, one of the most popular in the world in terms of number of players and viewers on video platforms, Minecraft It was released on the market 13 years ago.. Time in which Mojang has taken the opportunity to introduce many playable novelties and mobs, such as villagers and villains, the piglins of the nether, the Warden, Allay or a multitude of other creatures that populate the worlds of Minecraft such as bees, foxes, axolotls and squids brilliant, among many others.

Fireflies finally couldn’t be introduced in the Wild Update of Minecraft for different reasons, but we will see what new mobs are coming to Mojang’s game soon in new content updates.

Minecraft will have a new spin-off

As leaked, Minecraft Legends was announced yesterday, a new minecraft spin-off, during the Xbox and Bethesda event. Is about an action and strategy game set in the Minecraft universe where we can control armies of mobs to fight against an unknown threat. At the moment it does not have a specific release date, but we know that it will come to Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles.

