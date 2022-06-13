“A brother that football has given me” – Cristiano Ronaldo, Man Utd icon, publishes a tribute to his friend Marcelo after leaving Real Madrid

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to his former teammate Marcelo after his departure from Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old’s contract ends this month and he has decided to seek a new challenge elsewhere after 15 years at the club.

The Brazilian is set to receive an extraordinary farewell after helping them clinch the national title and Champions League glory this season with an official farewell ceremony scheduled for tomorrow.

Ronaldo moved to Madrid in 2009 and spent nine seasons playing alongside the Samba star.

And the couple developed a strong friendship away from the pitch during their time together at the Bernabeu.

Now, after Real have officially confirmed Marcelo’s departure, the Portuguese forward has turned to Twitter to say goodbye to the full-back.

Sharing a photo of him hugging the South American during Madrid’s heyday, Ronaldo wrote: “More than a teammate, a brother that football has given me.

“On and off the pitch, one of the biggest stars I’ve had the pleasure of sharing a locker room with. Go with everything in this new adventure, Marcelo! ”

Marcelo has won five Champions League crowns at Real Madrid, four of which came playing alongside Ronaldo.

In total, he won a staggering 25 trophies for Los Blancos after joining from Fluminense in 2007.

Discussing his decision to go, Marcelo recently stated: “I didn’t want to stay for another year or two out of pity.

I will always support Real Madrid and together we have decided to leave him well, and through the front door.

“I don’t feel like a legend. Life does not end there. I will continue to play. I think I can continue, but I don’t think much about the future ”.