12 great deals this week: iPad, robot vacuums and smart TV

As rare as it is to find Apple products with double-digit discounts, it is that the sales are on the iPad, an item whose prices hardly drop over time. But this Air model, which has 64GB of RAM and the M1 chip inside, has an interesting 12% offer. To take advantage of it, because it is one of the best tablets of the last year. Regular price: $649,990.

And one of the best smartwatches of 2021 is also on sale. It is Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4, which according to our expert Alejandro Alaluf, was the most prominent smart watch Android from last year. “It is probably the most complete and attractive in terms of functionality and design.” These days, Falabella has it at a quarter of its value. Previous price: $189,990.

Another interesting novelty of the last season was provided by LG with this wireless monitor touch, which can double as a TV or a work screen, and we were very impressed when we tested it. It has a battery, a pedestal with wheels and an internet connection, so it can accompany you wherever you move. It can be tilted and rotated, its image quality is full HD, and although it is still expensive for its size —only 27″—, it is an interesting and innovative toy. Previous price: $779,990.

Among the 5 best robot vacuum cleaners on the market is this Xiaomi model, at least according to customers and their scores on the retail. Its price — today at the lowest value — but also its great performance and battery explain this success. In Paris, where it has this great discount, it also has an almost perfect rating of 4.8 stars. Previous price: $269,990.

Nespresso coffee machines remain an object of desire, both for their great design and ease of use and for the idea of ​​feeling a little closer to George Clooney. His coffee also helps, always creamy and fast, and now that dream is more possible thanks to this discount offered by Jumbo, which reaches 37%. Previous price: $79,990.

Although they are intended for professional use—that is, in recording or audio post-production studios—no music fan will be averse to listening to their favorite records with an instrument of this precision. It is not wireless —it lacks Bluetooth— but its 5-meter cable allows a long range, ideal for connecting to the turntable and enjoying records with great comfort and fidelity. Regular price: $97,990.

And to improve the audio of the TV, which is usually not very defined or deep, it is necessary to invest in a sound bar. They’re worth it? According to our research, yes: they take up little space, are not as expensive, and give another weight to the sound, especially in movies and video games. This Sony model includes a subwoofer, which delivers a lot of power, HDMI connection and Bluetooth. Previous price: $149,990.

The Chinese brand Caixun came to Chile to offer high-resolution screens at affordable prices. You don’t have to expect a great design or a wonderful interface, nor too much variety of apps -they only have YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video, for the rest you would have to have a stick for streaming-, but you do have great image quality. 65 inches of 4K and ultra HD will not be found for less than this value. Previous price: $409,990.

If there is a title that no one can miss today, that is Hades. It is currently one of the best evaluated on Playstation and Xbox and not for nothing did it appear in our ranking of the best video games that arrived in Chile in 2021. Artistically impeccable, with an award-winning soundtrack and captivating gameplay, this adaptation of Greek mythology was a milestone for the industry and today it is available at Sony at a bargain price. Previous price: $25,990.

The line of laptop Samsung’s Galaxy Book is slowly giving people something to talk about. Not only because of its internal features – 12th generation Intel Core I5 ​​processor, solid state drive and 8GB of RAM – but also because of its elegant and light design, as well as the ease with which it pairs with other Samsung devices. To all these attributes is now added its price, which drops below $500,000 for the first time. Previous price: $699,990.

Although hearing aid technology in ear —those that are inserted and held in the same ear— have come a long way in just a few years, it still does not fully satisfy those who like to exercise while listening to music. That is why models like this one from Soundcore are still useful, which in addition to entering the ear are also affirmed in the upper part of the ear, preventing any sudden movement from taking them out of place. They are resistant to humidity —therefore to sweat—, shocks and dust, and their battery lasts up to 36 continuous hours. Regular price: $89,990.

It’s not Huawei’s latest smartwatch —we tried the GT 3 a while ago and it was a pleasant experience—, but in any case the GT 2 works quite well: its own Kirin A1 chip gives it great fluidity in operation, which is It enhances with a battery that can last up to 30 days depending on its use. Elegant and functional, it remains an interesting alternative in the market for smartwatches. Regular price: $139,990.

*The prices of the products in this article are updated as of June 13, 2022. Values ​​and their availability may change.