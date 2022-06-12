Would you watch the documentary Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard? One of the protagonists will be the Latin lawyer

After a very long process in the Trial of the Century, Johnny Depp was able to celebrate a ‘victory’ after the judges’ ruling all this was reflected in a documentary, which would have another protagonist, the Latin lawyer who defended the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny Depp lost several papers for the trial against Amber Heard

That’s right, after the ruling was favorable for actor Johnny Depp against his ex-partner, Amber Heard for allegedly exercising domestic violence on her, the actor’s life in the world of acting revived.

In addition, the process that he experienced in the trial against Amber Heard was filmed 24 hours, so there is a lot of material that he gave for a documentary.

Before the Trial of the Century, Depp had to suffer the cancellation of Hollywood In addition, other large projects also thanked him and his lawyer says that at least lost 50 million dollars for this reason.

Some of the papers he didn’t have Depp on his agenda were in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Captain Sparrow in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Who produced the documentary Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard?

The company Discovery Plus decided to make a docuseries recounting the conflict between the actors and the Trial of the Century. There was already a first part that they released in 2021, but this addon will give a greater perspective of everything that happened.

“Since it premiered in December of last year, Johnny vs. Amber has been one of the most successful titles,” said Clare Laycock, Vice President of Planning and Information, and Head of Entertainment for Warner Bros Discovery UK.

Who is Camille Vázquez, Johnny Depp’s Latina lawyer?

In this new issue there will be very valuable testimonies that will surely provide relevant data in the investigation, in addition, the ‘star’ of the trial will be added, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin G. Chew, the lawyers for Johnny Depp.

In addition, Heard’s lawyers will be part of some episode. The sequel will focus on the recent defamation trial in the county of Fairfax, Va.

Thus, we will see a documentary from different perspectives in the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, where the actor came out with one more verdict in his favor and with this, he will be able to reactivate his career as an actor on the big screen.