What to watch today on TV? Sunday June 12, 2022 | TV

‘The man who could reign’

The Man Who Would Be King. UK-USA, 1975 (130 minutes). Director: John Huston. Cast: Sean Connery, Michael Caine, Christopher Plummer.

A story by Rudyard Kipling serves as the basis for John Huston to shoot this unforgettable film, the height of the director’s adventurous spirit, as well as a new foray into the territory of losers and disillusioned characters who feed on illusions and dignity. The beautiful images of The man who could reign follow in the footsteps of two rogues who will be forced to face the dark side of their dreams of glory and power. A masterpiece.

16.10 / Movistar Spanish Cinema

‘The life ahead’

Spain, 1958 (88 minutes). Director: Fernando Fernan Gomez. Cast: Fernando Fernán Gómez, Analía Gadé, José Isbert, Manuel Aleixandre.

Fernán Gómez’s fourth film as a director served to discover a distinguished filmmaker, skilful dialoguer and strong creator of images. Life Ahead follows the hopes and disappointments of newlyweds in 1950s Spain and combines their comedic soul with a corrosive look at the times. Fernán Gómez would look at his characters again a year later in the impeccable life around. And peaks like the strange journey Y The world goes on.

16.30 / Movistar Action

‘Without identity’

USA-France, 2010 (113 minutes). Director: Jaume Collet-Serra. Cast: Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, January Jones, Bruno Ganz.

The Catalan Jaume Collet-Serra settled in Hollywood with this efficient intrigue that the director knows how to handle fluently. The hectic plot follows a doctor who has an accident; upon recovering he discovers that his wife does not recognize him and that another man has usurped his identity. Collet-Serra would repeat with Liam Neeson in two other action films of greater substance, Non-Stop Y One night to survive.

17.30 / Movistar Drama

‘Dangerous Liaisons’

Dangerous Liaisons. USA, 1988 (114 minutes). Director: Stephen Frears. Cast: John Malkovich, Glenn Close, Michelle Pfeiffer.

Stephen Frears tackles the classic Choderlos de Laclos and transforms its epistolary structure into a linear narrative. Frears produces a work that delves into the cellars of power, ambition and careerism; In addition, he exacerbates the sexual tension between his characters, who use their power of seduction to thrive, tireless and voracious. In this way, and supported by the work of some memorable actors, he draws the portrait of a rotten society, dedicated to feeding its monsters.

20.45 / The 1

Spain-Czech Republic in the League of Nations

After beating Switzerland last Thursday, the Spanish soccer team faces the last day of the League of Nations. Luis Enrique’s players meet the Czech Republic team at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga. Spain is housed in second place in its group with five points and is chasing Portugal, leader with seven points. The victory in this duel seems very important, especially to move away from the assault to second place to the Czech Republic. The meeting, broadcast live on La 1, can also be followed by RTVE Play.

21.30 / The 2

The modernity of César Manrique

The Canarian sculptor César Manrique, modern, uninhibited and versatile, is the protagonist of the documentary Utopia Manrique, that today opens the space Essentials. An artistic and vital portrait, narrated by the actress Charo López, who recalls a multifaceted work in permanent celebration of life. Manrique always kept his creative work in an embrace with nature and his work opened up towards new behaviors that aspired to total art, of a social nature. The media projection of him, associated with the splendid environmental spaces that he created and his house sunk in the bowels of the lava, was based on his overflowing personality, on the hedonism and exoticism of the volcano.

22.35 / The 1

‘django unchained’

USA, 2012 (165 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Again, Tarantino acts as a predator of film references. His determination to recycle popular culture takes him to spaghetti-western in a work in which a great handling of rhythm in the dialogues and an obvious visual power shine. However, his playful and garrulous vision of the West is weighed down by an excessive tone of farce and, as in other of his films, the excess eliminates the dramatic rigour.

22.35 / The 2

‘Outdoor’

Spain, 2019 (103 minutes). Director: Benito Zambrano. Interpreters: Luis Tosar, Luis Callejo, Jaime López.

An immense plain, burned by the sun, a persecuted child and a man who protects him are the simple wickerwork that Benito Zambrano uses to create a powerful and feverish work that combines western, road movies and social drama. A work of ferocious dramatic depth that cries out for the honor of the disadvantaged.

22.45 / Antenna 3

A new installment of ‘Unfaithful’

A sudden news about Derya’s birthday will change the plans of all the characters in this installment of the series. Unfaithful. In addition, Asya, who lives tense days after the return of Aras to London, has as a priority to find a solution to the problems with Ali. is a priority for a sudden news about Derya’s birthday will change everyone’s plans. Also, while Volkan receives a surprise visitor, Aras’s return to Tekirdag after the trial becomes an important issue for everyone.

22.55 / WE ARE

‘The miracle of P. Tinto’

Spain, 1998 (102 minutes). Director: Javier Fesser. Cast: Luis Ciges, Silvia Casanova, Pablo Pinedo, Javier Aller.

Nobody can deny Fesser the originality of this atypical and imaginative comedy in which an old married couple sees their prayers to Saint Nicholas satisfied in order to have offspring. The bad thing is that he receives not a son, but two colorful Martians. An irregular work, yes, but as personal as it is risky.

23.45 / SyFy

‘Insidious’

USA, 2010 (103 minutes). Director: James Wan. Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Andrew Astor.

Focused on the common theme of haunted houses, insidious surprises with some unhealthy images in its first hour of footage, in which it plays with the minimum expressive elements to rewrite the keys of the genre. James Wan would further reaffirm his talent in subsequent Insidious II Y Warren expedient.

0.30 / Movistar Classics

‘Midnight Cowboy’

Midnight Cowboy. USA, 1969 (108 minutes). Director: John Schlesinger. Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight.

At the time, midnight cowboy caused an unusual controversy in American cinema. To today’s viewer, it may seem overrated, especially for its occasional gimmicky aesthetic. However, with almost 50 years of life, he still maintains his narrative fearlessness and knows how to fill with pathos the images that show Jon Voight, a naive Texan who acts as a gigolo, and Dustin Hoffman, a tubercular and loser, while they dive into the underworld of an inhuman city and dream of running forward.

