‘Visions of the Future’, the new Superlithium Advanced

Thus, the band marks a milestone in its career and the history of Colombian rock as it becomes the first Colombian group to present an album with an immersive sound mix.

It is the ninth studio album in his artistic career, with influences from the ambient-psychedelic rock of the seventies and the contemporary electronic urban style, composed of 12 songs, such as ‘Fallé’, ‘Dos’, ‘El aguante ‘, ‘All alone’, ‘California’, ‘Destruction’, ‘Late for you’, ‘Renacer’, ‘Texas’, ‘This is war’, ‘Veneno’ and ‘Victims of Solitude.

“For us it is an honor to be the first Colombian rock band that migrates its music to this format, since we have always been lovers of audio and of being able to listen to it in new formats. We really love knowing that our music will be able to be heard in an immersive way for the first time in the history of Colombian alternative music”, commented Pedro Rovetto, bassist and co-producer of the band.

Through this special edition, the audience will be able to enjoy these twelve works in a remarkable and impressive sound quality, which is responsible for providing clarity and intensity to each of the elements present in the production.

In addition to this, Dolby Atmos provides a three-dimensional sound experience, in which it allows each of the instruments in the musical arrangement to move freely around the user, also adding an innovative perception of height, which contributes to creating a realistic experience of moving elements, resulting in a strong emotional impact on the user.

According to Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, “Listening to a song with Dolby Atmos is magical. Music sounds all around you with incredible quality. We bring this truly innovative and immersive experience to our users, with the music of their favorite artists like Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, The Weeknd, to name a few. Subscribers will also be able to listen to their music with the highest audio quality thanks to Lossless audio. Apple Music is about to change forever.”

The mix worked by the producer Marial Elisa Ayerbe focused on taking advantage of the elements of rock with electronics, in order to provide a new plane and dimension to the album. The multiple elements contributed to creating a complete immersive experience, where the listener feels inside the band, while the synthesizers, arpeggiators and programming allow the creation of a sound universe that transits and changes inside the speakers, thus giving it a new life. to production.

