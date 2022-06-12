Vin Diesel: From driving a $50,000 Barracuda, to this…

After several years of working in action movies, Vin Diesel has been able to afford to change his Barracuda from 50 thousand dollars to a millionaire machine. Slide and find out more!

June 11, 2022 10:30 p.m.

The actor who brought Dominic Toretto to life He has positioned himself as one of the best action movie actors of the moment. Vin Diesel, after more than 20 years of career, is still all the rage on the big screen. Among the following projects of his, we find dubbing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and neither more nor less than tenth installment of the saga Fast and Furious.

And of course, after working for so many years in the car industry, the American actor has developed a fanaticism for luxury cars the same. So great is his hobby that he has a millionaire garage full of more than 15 cars from different high-end car companies. Chevrolet and Toyota These are just some of the models that we find in this great collection.

However, this was not always like that. One of the first cars acquired by Diesel was the Barracuda Plymouth 1974. This classic model was made between 1964 and 1974and the one with the actor is peculiar as It does not have a 426 Hemi engine but a 5.0 liter with a 4 rail carburettor. which produces up to 245 horsepower. The value of a car like this part of the 50 thousand dollars.

But after so much success in the California-born’s career, he has managed to have a machine with a heart-stopping value of 3.4 million dollars. The car in question is LykanHyperSport and its great value is due to the fact that it was manufactured by W Motors and they only exist 7 copies of this. In addition, it contains jewel-framed lights and contains 420 diamond titanium LED blades.

Definitely, Diesel knew how to take advantage of his millionaire salary after so many years of career. And you, what do you think your next acquisition will be?

The $50,000 Plymouth Barracuda.