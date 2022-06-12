Tom Cruise Was Going To Replace Keanu Reeves In This Movie – CINEMABLEND

Can you imagine what it would have been like if Tom Cruise played the iconic Neo in the saga of the Wachowski sisters?

Famous actor Tom Cruise He received the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival —an award given in recognition of the trajectory of filmmakers— when he presented his new movie Top Gun: Maverick. And it is that Cruise has been working in the film industry for more than 40 yearsstarring in renowned films such as Top Gun: The Fall and Glory, Interview with the Vampire, Days of Thunder, Eyes Wide Shut Y On the edge of tomorrow.

Maybe you didn’t know but Cruise auditioned to be Neo in the hit movie by the Wachowski sisters, Matrix. Thomas Anderson aka Neo is one of the most popular Keanu Reeves characters that it is hard to imagine any other actor playing the part. However, he and Tom Cruise were not the only ones contemplated by the Wachowskis to star in the saga.

Keanu Keeves brought Neo to life in 1999.



The Wachowskis’ first choice to star in the film was Johnny Depp; nevertheless, Warner Bros. sought that brad pitt or Val Kilmer were the actors who embody the Chosen One. Tom Cruise, Will SmithEwan McGregor, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicolas Cage were also considered, but turned down the role.

It’s known that Will Smith turned down the role of Neo to star The Adventures of Jim West and that Nicolas Cage did it because he did not want to spend so much time away from his family, since the recording of Matrix in Australia it would take three years.

Although Tom Cruise was not Neo in the saga of the Wachowski sisters, he starred in Stanley Kubrick’s film, Eyes Wide Shutand Magnolia, by Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), released in 1999, the same year that the first film in the Matrix saga was released.