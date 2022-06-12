This Xiaomi “Pro” has 120 Hz, a 108 megapixel camera and drops 110 euros

The Chinese smartphone has fallen in price in recent months, it has become a huge purchase around 200 euros.

Thanks to this offer you can take one of Xiaomi’s “Pro” mobiles at a discount. The Redmi Note 10 Pro collapses 110 euros in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, one of the most powerful. You can receive it at home fast, safe and totally free. It will leave from a warehouse in Spain and you will have it at home after only 3 days.

Xiaomi’s smartphone has fallen in price in recent months and is still a purchase to consider. For just over 200 euros you get one of Qualcomm’s “G” processors, a screen that moves at full speed and even a 108-megapixel main camera. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a purchase that you will not fail with.

Buy Xiaomi’s “Pro” at a discount

Our protagonist enjoys a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. It is a high quality panel, you will enjoy series, movies and games. Also, thanks to that high refresh rate, everything will move quickly and smoothly.

Your brain is one of the processors made by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 732G. He is in charge of giving it power, will move your favorite applications without difficulty. In this case you do not take the basic version, but the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Super AMOLED screen, FullHD + and 120 Hz

5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

4 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm jack and FM radio

The battery of this Redmi reaches 5,020mAh and it has a powerful 33W fast charge. A few minutes connected to the current will suffice to recover hours of energy, it is a real joy. The Redmi terminal also has a headphone jack, FM radio and NFCwhich you can use to pay together with applications such as GooglePay.

The Xiaomi smartphone has 4 cameras on its back. you will enjoy a 108 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro sensing of 5 megapixels and a sensor for the portrait mode 2 megapixel. In the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel sensor for your selfies, TikTok and whatever comes to mind.

You can take home one of the best versions of a complete, balanced and powerful smartphone. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a great buy at around 200 euros, a device that offers a great experience and has everything you could need. It is not easy to find it with a discount of 110 euros, if you are interested, do not think about it too much.

