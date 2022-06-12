This is the tremendous mansion in which Sylvester Stallone lives

Doesn’t seem to be a problem for Sylvester Stallone make ends meet With his 50-year career behind him and the absolute successes of Rocky Rambo either The Expendables, the American became one of the richest actors today. Keep in mind that he not only earned millions with his first successes: today Stallone is still in force and being part of more than beneficial projects, such as the Creed saga or the new versions of Rambo.

Stallone’s net worth is estimated at $450 million., distributed mainly in various real estate investments. The actor, during the years of the release of his films, earns approximately 4 million dollars per month, quite a number.

And part of that profit was used to buy a huge mansion in Miami where he could live with his wife Angie Everhart. the legendary actor spent the modest sum of 35 million dollars to get this house which has a land of 6000 square meters.

Aerial view of Sylvester Stallone’s huge mansion

The house itself has two stories, six bedrooms, as many bathrooms, a gym, a wine cellar, floors of the finest wood, and large windows to take advantage of the light. The house is by the seawhich makes it almost necessary for the house to have these windows and thus be able to enjoy the magical sunrises that the Atlantic Sea gives.

The private beach, the pier and the palm trees. Characteristics of the actor’s abode

The area in which this mansion is located is not strange for celebrities: Donald Trump, Rod Stewart and Ariana Grande are some of the stars who have a home in this exclusive and beautiful area.

One of the luxurious bedrooms in the mansion

To continue detailing some of the facilities of the house, it is also known that in addition to the main house it has another property for visits, a cabin and a pool with spa included, which is located in the middle of the residence and with access to all these environments. The pool complements the sea, which is also part of Stallone’s property. Nothing less than 100 meters of beach can be used exclusively by the actor, who we imagine makes the most of it.

The width of the windows allows the passage of light and gives the environments a unique beauty

Some time ago we learned that Stallone had come to the singer Adele a mansion that he owned. This property was sold to more than 50 million dollars, that is, much more than this one that he bought in Miami. And all this taking into account that the sale price was almost half of what he had initially claimed (110 million).

