They are the children of Johnny Depp and they are dedicated to this

During the legal process he faced against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp said that his children Lily-Rose and Jack were his strength to recover his reputation.

Although the children of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor stayed away from the conflict that their father faced with his ex-wife Amber Heard, the names of the young people came to light since Johnny Depp spoke of them in the trial from which he emerged. victorious.

During the litigation, there was a detail that few noticed; It was about the actor wearing a bracelet as an amulet with the names of his firstborn, for whom he assures that he began the fight to recover his image, after Amber defamed him in an article by indirectly saying that he had been a victim of domestic violence, referring to to when he was a couple of the famous.

“I wanted to cleanse my children of this horrible thing that they had to read about their father, that was not true,” Depp said at a Fairfax court hearing.

Who are the children of Johnny Depp?

The actor had a relationship for 14 years with the French model and actress Vanessa Paradis, with whom he had two children, Lily-Rose Melody, 23, and Jack, 20.

Currently, his only daughter Lily Rose is dedicated to acting and modeling; talents that she inherited from her parents. The young woman was born on May 27, 1999 in the city of the Hauts de Seine region, France. At the age of 14, she began her career in the film “In a place in Canada”, being her debut with a secondary role and later she was the protagonist in “Yoga Hosers”.

A year later, she posed for the first time for the Australian magazine Oyster, showing off her beauty. Shortly after she debuted as a model for Chanel and since then she has been one of the most recognized models among luxury brands.

Later he participated in several films such as “Planetarium”, and the French film “La Danseuse”. In 2019 she had a role in “The King”, starring Timothèe Chalamet, with whom she had an affair for a year, until in early 2020 they put an end to her love story.

It should be noted that Lily never agreed to her father’s wedding with Amber, and for this reason they did not have a good relationship.

Instead, his brother Jack has stayed out of the limelight unlike his famous family. Although from what little is known about him, he is a talented young man like his parents and his sister, and has great skills with music and drawing.

Keep reading: JOHNNY DEPP COULD FORGIVE FINANCIAL COMPENSATION TO AMBER HEARD