the protesters

The Epsom Derby has been and still is the most famous horse race in England, although at the beginning of the last century the number of spectators attending the event was much greater than it is now (today the difference is made up by the televised broadcast to all the world). No less than half a million fans (including the Kings) went to Epsom on June 4, 1913 to attend the Derby dispute, which was one of the most controversial in its bicentennial history. In effect, unique case, the winner, Craganour, was distanced and replaced by the second classified, Aboyeur. I won’t go into the details of the mess because most of you wouldn’t understand it and the enthusiastic minority capable of doing so is already aware of the matter. In addition, the truly scandalous event that may interest you did not occur at the finish line but rather before, at Tattenham Corner, the decisive curve that precedes the final stretch. It was there that a forty-year-old suffragist, Emily Davison, ran out onto the track and was run over by Anmer, the very horse of the race. Jorge V. Result: Anmer went sprawling on the track, his jockey Herbert Jones suffered concussions, and Emily… oh, Emily Davison took a terrific blow that fractured her skull. She was hospitalized and died four days later at Epsom Hospital.

What motivated the behavior of the suffragette? Davison belonged to the Women`s Social and Political Union (WSPU), a movement headed by Emmeline Pankhurst, who fought for something as reasonable as getting women the right to vote, that is, her citizenship. Davison was a very radical militant, she had been arrested on numerous occasions and did not dispense with resorting to violent gestures when necessary. What she intended that day in Epsom was probably not suicide at all (she had taken a return ticket on the train and planned to attend a suffragette ball that night) but to put a bandana with the colors purple, green and white (the flag of the WSPU) to some horse. Anmer, who was a little behind, could not dodge her and ran over her. Her funeral was a big feminist rally and she is buried in Saint Mary’s Church, under a tombstone with her brave motto: ‘Deeds not words’. Her sacrifice made an unexpected convert: Herbert Jones, the King’s Horseman, who years later – when Emmeline Pankhurst died – sent a wreath in her honor “and that of Miss Emily Davison.” Five years after Emily’s death, English women gained the right to vote, though only for those over thirty (men voted at twenty-one). The story of those suffragettes is told in the film of the same title (2015) in which Meryl Streep plays Emmeline Pankhurst and Natalie Press plays Emily Davison.

This year, too, there were women demonstrating on the venerable Epsom track, albeit without any tragic consequences. They only slightly delayed the start of the great race, which some of us had longed to see for two years of isolation, quarantine and prohibition. At that moment I was focusing my binoculars on the starting gates and the horses that were entering them, when a low equestrian scream called my attention to a section of the track near the finish line. A few young women had lain there, temptingly waving enviable thighs and legs. Certainly the 1913 protesters were dressed more modestly, though I won’t be the one to lament the change. The themes of his protest, however, deserve less respect. They belonged to the group Animal Rebellion (at Orwell’s farm?) and wore sashes marked ‘Animal Justice’. A motto as intelligent as that of “protestant horse riding” that Borges ironically proposed. And that in the splendid setting where some of the most pampered and glorious animals in the world are exhibited. Undoubtedly all mammals have come to this world to suffer, but the racehorses, the fighting bulls and the girls of Animal Rebellion are not among those who have a worse time. The ceremonious British policemen, several of them female, carried off the tightrope walkers, who received applause from some jokers. Surely they did not go to some heteropatriarchal dungeon. And the rest, horses included, were finally able to enjoy our Derby. But I remembered Emily Wilding Davison, born into a large and modest family, who was able to study thanks to a scholarship won with her merit (yes, merit, you fools), who stumbled into biology, chemistry, language and literature, that she could not graduate because she was a woman, although her study center gave her a special distinction. That she was imprisoned nine times for defending her political views, that she went on many hunger strikes, and that she suffered concussions in jail for opposing being force-fed. That he died unintentionally in Epsom, as I would like. Emily Davison was a humanist who fought for the uncivilly sequestered citizenship of half of humanity. She was sure that she had affection for the little animals, even the clumsy Anmer, but she did not confuse them with her kind.