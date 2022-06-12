The particular gift that Damián Betular gave Emma Watson

Damien Betular was invited this Saturday to PH, we can talk (phone) and recounted what it was like to work for a decade in one of the most important hotels in the country. Over there surprised to relate an anecdote with Emma Watson.

“Those who rubbed elbows with celebrities come to the meeting point,” said Andy Kusnetzoff. The pastry chef and jury of Master Chef Celebrity (phone) took a step forward and said that he attended from political figures to movie and music celebrities.

After naming Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Mick Jagger and Will Smith, among others, noticed an anecdote with the actress who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga.

For nine years he worked at the exclusive Palacio Duhau – Park Hyatt Buenos Aires.

The pastry chef said that Emma Watson spent two months living there while filming the movie Cologne. “I made him some macarons in the shape of kittensbecause she is a fan of cats, and a divine letter because I am a fan of Harry Potter”revealed.

Damián Betular recalled what it was like to receive Donald Trump: “The hotel looked like the White House”

Invited to the cycle led by Kusnetzoff, he said that in 2018 donald trump He was at the hotel where he worked.

“We transform ourselves into the White House with security to enter to work as in an airport”, He made reference to the extreme measures that were carried out.

Damián Betular, the media chef who before coming to TV cooked for Mick Jagger and Will Smith

Before arriving on TV and achieving national fame thanks to his spontaneity and sympathy, Damien Betular he was already a prestigious pastry chef.

After studying in the country and perfecting himself abroad, in 2013 he joined the peculiar Duhau Palace – Park Hyatt Buenos Aires, located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta. He served there for nine years, reached the rank of executive chef and prepared the menus for international celebrities.

The present of Damián Betular: books and a new challenge

After its explosion at the national level, thanks to the popular television programs, Betular decided to close its stage in the prestigious hotel to open its own ventures. Recently, he launched his book “Volume 1″in which he reviews his life and shares his favorite recipes.

In addition, he is about to open his pastry shop Betular Patisseriewhich will be located in the neighborhood of Villa Devoto, a few meters from Plaza Arenales and a few blocks from the pasta house of Donato de SantisKitchen Paradise.