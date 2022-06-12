The combination that Checo Pérez needs to be the leader of the Formula 1 championship

The Mexican Red Bull driver could leave the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the top of the drivers’ standings

Czech Perez he got into the fight for the leadership of the Formula 1. The victory achieved by the pilot of Red Bull at the Monaco Grand Prix caused him to narrow his margin of difference to just 15 points behind the leader Max Verstappen, current world champion and teammate of the Mexican. This weekend there could be a change in the positions that put the man from Guadalajara at the top of the classification.

Czech took the first step by qualifying in second place for the Azerbaijan Grand Prixonly behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and ahead of his teammate Verstappenwho could only be faster than Perez during Q2.

Perez is currently in third position in the drivers’ world championship with 110 points, Verstappen He adds 125 and Leclerc 116, so the results that suit the Mexican to storm the first place are the following.

Czech he needs to win the race to get 25 units, with this he would reach 135 points.

Earn the fastest lap point to climb to 136 points and cement yourself at the top.

He needs Leclerc to be second place. This position only awards 18 points, so the Monegasque would reach 134 units.

If Leclerc is second, he needs him not to get the fastest lap point.

That Verstappen finish fifth place or less. This would cause the Dutchman to only add 8 points in the championship and with this he would reach 133 units.

Yes Vertappen finishing fourth requires the Dutchman not to get the fastest lap

Checo Pérez could leave the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the leader in the drivers’ championship. Getty Images

With the previous results, the difference that would have Czech Perez on the second and third place it would be just three units.

Czech has in its favor that this weekend it will run on the circuit of bakua track that has become Guadalajara’s favorite, as it has three podiums and in the last race held on this street circuit it took victory.

If Czech obtain the previous results would be the first time in history in which a Mexican driver reaches the top of the championship of the highest category.

