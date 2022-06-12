Taylor Swift wears “Simple Favor” inspired dress at Tribeca: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend “All Too Well” panel

Ads

A trendy best friend. Taylor Swift attended the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday June 11 to talk about her short film All Too Well, and had the support of Blake Lively, who also seemed to give her friend some fashion inspiration.

Swift, 32, wore a navy blue pinstripe vest and matching pants. She completed the look with a simple gold bracelet and relaxed waves in her hair. The “Fearless” singer completed her look with a bold red lip.

The pinstripe suit is strikingly similar, if not identical, to the Ralph Lauren suit that Lively, 34, wore in the 2018 thriller, A Simple Favor. The Gossip Girl alum modeled many men’s looks throughout the film, also starring Anna Kendrick, but paired her navy suit with gold cuffs and a pocket chain.

Lively was featured on Swift’s Tribeca Talk with husband Ryan Reynolds, but she was not twinned with her friend and sometimes collaborator. The director of the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video wore a white sundress at the New York City event, which was also attended by All Too Well stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

As Swift handed the camera to Lively, who made her directorial debut with the November 2021 clip, for her other single from Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her 2012 album, she nearly found a another female director for All Too Well.

“My first instinct was to write the treatment and submit it,” he told the audience during Saturday’s discussion at the Beacon Theater.

He wanted a female director for the short, but every name requested by the Pennsylvania native had been booked. Although she was happy that her favorite directors of hers were in demand, Swift had to reevaluate what she wanted to do with the 10-minute song that her fans had been waiting for years to hear. When the idea of ​​her directing her came about, she wasn’t so sure.

“I had this impostor syndrome in my head that said, ‘No, you don’t. Other people who have gone to school do it, ‘”he recalled.

Swift made his directorial debut with the 2018 music video “The Man,” but the short film All Too Well was a different beast, shot entirely on 35mm film and with Swift barely appearing. “This is not a music video,” she assured the audience, according to Variety. “We approached everything in a different way”.

Despite his concerns about his inexperience, O’Brien, 30, praised his instinct as a director.

“He has these innate qualities in a director that I feel are usually always related to experience,” the Teen Wolf ex explained to the theater filled with enthusiastic fans. “Confidence, her ability to make a decision in the moment, her confidence, knowing what she wants, letting her actors build a scene for themselves… her ability to be like, ‘go’ is so confident and so brave. . It’s true. You can be talented and you can have great taste… but skill on set [to create] that environment is special “.

All too well: the short left Swift with a need to direct a longer project.

“It would be great to write and direct something… a feature film,” he said. “I don’t see it bigger, in terms of scale. I loved making such an intimate film ”.

