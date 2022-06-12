Taylor Swift surprises fans with a performance at the Tribeca Film Festival

Ads

Taylor Swift loves nothing more than to keep her fans alert.

At Saturday’s Tribeca Film Festival, screening of “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the musical multi-dash was supposed to talk to director Mike Mills about his foray into film (he directed, wrote, produced and starred in the clip) – but surprised the guests by ending the afternoon with a live acoustic performance.

After saying that her conversation with Mills had lasted a long time, Swift asked the crowd, “Do you have an extra 10 minutes?” She then launched into the extended version of “All Too Well” featured in “Red (Taylor’s Version)” last year with an ecstatic response.

It wasn’t the only surprise the 32-year-old Grammy winner had up her sleeve for the “Storytellers: Taylor Swift” event at the Beacon Theater; After discussing her concept and creative approach behind her short film, Swift invited her stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, to join her on stage. (Famous friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were among those in the audience.)

“He’s not a monster, he’s just a narcissistic and selfish child,” O’Brien said of his character, the antagonist of the piece (rumored to be based on Swift’s ex Jake Gyllenhaal).

Swift praised the “Teen Wolf” actor for bringing the “electric charisma his character needed to be able to get away with all the gas lights” and hailed Sink as “so talented,” saying that he was “squeezing [her] chest ”while watching scenes of the“ Stranger Things ”star from behind the camera.

“I wanted it to be inevitable that they would fall together and like they were falling apart just as inevitable,” he said of the film’s central couple.

Taylor Swift poses with (from left) Jane Rosenthal, Sadie Sink, Paula Weinstein, Dylan O’Brien and Mike Mills. Getty Images for the Tribeca Festiva

And there is good news for fans of Swift’s directing shift; Asked by Mills if she would consider making a feature film later, she replied, “I’d love to.”

Coinciding with her event at the Tribeca Film Festival, the star also launched a new 11-and-a-half-minute version of “Short Film” of “All Too Well” on streaming services on Saturday.

