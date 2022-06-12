Surprise performance of Adam Sandler in the tape “Claw”

Obsession and passion are the elements that are combined in the new Netflix film, “Garra” (“Hustle”), to deliver a highly satisfactory result.

In the plot we follow the character of Stanley Beren (Adam Sandler), an aging scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who, after a trip to Spain that seemed wasted, accidentally bumps into Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez), a young man of 22 years, which has an unusual talent.

Realizing his enormous potential, he takes him to the United States to get an opportunity in the squad with the best basketball players, however, Bo has a great limitation, his mentality, so the challenge is to overcome not only that barrier psychological that prevents him from advancing, but the bureaucratic obstacles and a series of personal adversities that both he and his new coach have against him.

Delivered with a deep respect for the sport, its dynamic montage and editing hits the spot, combining great plays and on-court executions with surprise cameos from NBA superstars. The training scenes are a real visual gem, and the story, like many sports movies, is aspirational and motivating. Do you remember that feeling when you see “Rocky”? well, the train goes that way, not that far, it’s true, but not that far either.

Although at the plot level “Claw” does not tell us anything new, it is easy to empathize with the characters with whom one can connect sentimentally, especially with Adam Sandler who, accustomed to being thrashed by negative reviews of his “silly” films, now He gives us a convincing, mature performance with an overflowing charisma far from certain simplistic jokes for which we already know him. In short, Adam brings out the “claw” and shows that he is also cut out for serious roles.

For his part, Juancho, a real player for the Utah Jazz and 2.06 meters tall, although he is not an actor, does quite well in front of the camera and barely comes off in the dramatic part. His interactions with Adam are worth seeing and, given the positive opinions on this installment, it will surely be one of the most watched films during the week, since it is already in the top 10 on Netflix.

Creativity is combined with a bearable rhythm throughout the two hours of duration and in general, whether they are fans of the sport or not, the audience will be satisfied and will have a pleasant time watching “Garra”. Our Rating: 4 stars out of 5.

