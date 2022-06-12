Son of former Dodgers player Steve Sax among five Marines killed in plane crash

LOS ANGELES — Former Dodgers player Steve Sax announced that his 33-year-old son, who had always dreamed of being a pilot, was among five U.S. Marines who died during a training flight accident earlier this week. in the California desert.

Captain John J. Sax was part of the crew of an Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft that crashed during training in a remote area of ​​Imperial County, about 115 miles east of San Diego and about 50 miles from Yuma, Arizona.

“It is with utter devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny, was one of five United States Marines who perished on Wednesday, June 8, in the Osprey Military accident near San Diego,” Steve Sax said in a statement published Saturday by CBSLA-TV. “For those of you who knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, his bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying planes and defending our country! He was my hero and the greatest man I know, there was There is no better person to defend our country.”

Sax said his son had wanted to be a pilot since he was young and talked about the kinds of planes that flew overhead while playing in the outfield for minor league baseball.

“From a very young age there was never any doubt that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was flying!” Steve Sax said. “This loss will change my life forever and it is a loss not only to the Marines but to this world!”

Steve Sax played in the major leagues from 1981 to 1994 and won two World Series during his seven years as a second baseman with the Dodgers. Fans and the team offered their condolences for him on social media.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened to learn of the passing of Steve Sax’s son, John, and the five Marines who lost their lives in this week’s tragic helicopter crash. Our thoughts and condolences go out to their families and friends”. the Dodgers said in a tweet on Saturday.

John J. Sax, of Placer, California, was one of two pilots killed in the crash, along with Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire.

Three tiltrotor team leaders were also killed: Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, from Valencia, New Mexico.

The Marines were based at Camp Pendleton and assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 of Marine Aircraft Group 39, part of the 3rd. Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The Osprey, a hybrid plane and helicopter, flew in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars but has been criticized by some as unsafe. It is designed to take off like a helicopter, rotate its propellers to a horizontal position, and cruise like an airplane.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.