Mr and Mrs Depp

Some reactions to the outcome of the trial of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they give the key to radicalization in some sectors of feminism. Knowing that the verdict favored Depp, and that the jury considered that Heard lied about the abuse that she had denounced in an article in the Washington Postan automatic solidarity mechanism has been activated that seeks to minimize damage.

These militant attitudes can be summed up in two positions, as I have been able to see in articles and opinions on social networks: continue to believe in Amber Heard’s version despite the lack of evidence, or dismiss the importance of the trial, wanting to reduce it to the domestic fights of two Hollywood millionaires. A kind of War of the Roses or of Mr and Mrs Smith that is not worth taking seriously.

This attitude is surprising, since the movement itself metoo was born as a result of complaints about the abuses committed by the producer Harvey Weinstein many women in the film industry. Why could these claims, which were proven to be true, be used as mobilizing energy for global feminism, while what happened between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp would be just an insubstantial episode of “the lives of the rich and famous”?

One might wonder, in any case, why sexual abuse, which usually occurs in private spaces and runs through the history of our societies like a constant shadow in every home, from the humblest to the most sumptuous, only seems to shake the consciences or simply attract attention when they happen to famous people.

In other words, why do we need evil to be fed to individuals who, for one reason or another, have stood out in their community to reflect on it? I am referring both to the evils that have a collective connotation and to those that challenge us in a more personal way to the point of robbing us of sleep one night. Why? The answer is very simple. he told us Aristotle about two thousand four hundred years ago:

“It’s the tragedy, stupid.

Indeed, in his Poetics, Aristotle explains that the best tragedies represented the misfortunes of certain “illustrious houses” of Athenian society because, by reason of their fame, the public could better appreciate the meaning and dimensions of their fall. Which reinforced the fulfillment of the main objective of the tragedy: that viewers vicariously experience the fear and pity. Let them do, then, catharsis.

The problem with living in a society of the spectacle is that, now, the prominent individuals are usually the actors. The misfortunes experienced and the horrors committed by Hollywood superstars are tinged with the unreality of the stories and characters they embody on screen.

what happened with Will Smith in the last installment of the Oscars reflects it very well. Nobody in the first seconds, except Chris Rock and Will Smith himself knew whether the slap had been real or not. Later, when Smith yells at Rock not to talk about his wife, we understand that the slap had been real but trashy.

This is, however, a banal example. A terrible one was denounced by the actress Mary Schneider about what happened during the filming of the “butter scene” in the movie The last Tango in Paris of Bernardo Bertolucci.

It is a scene in which the character of Marlon Brando he rapes Schneider’s character using some butter as a lubricant. As Schneider stated much later, the scene was not in the script. It was an invention of Bertolucci and Brando of which she, by then 19 years old, did not know anything until the moment of recording. Remembering the episode claimed to have felt “a little violated”.

In a television interview in 2013, Bertolucci said that the script contemplated that Brando’s character had to “violate in some way” Schneider’s and confessed that what they hid from her was the detail of the butter, because as a director he was not looking for that she reacted like an actress but like the girl she was. He wanted the humiliation to be real.

The tears Schneider shed in that single take were real. As well as the many that he spilled throughout a short life marked by depression and suicide attempts. He died of cancer in 2011.

The movement metoo seemed to have broken down the fourth wall that hid so many abuses for so long, including the one suffered by Maria Schneider (today the controversy persists about whether or not the scene was in the script; what is certain is the humiliation suffered by the actress).

Why is it now difficult to assimilate what happened in Depp’s trial against Heard? Why doesn’t feminism see there a valuable possibility for self-criticism? Why not do catharsis and avoid from now on the excesses that end up staining the conquests and claims that are fairas well as the formal complaints that prove to be true and that are also the majority?

Because that, it seems to me, would amount to revising and finally discarding one of the most popular and most problematic slogans of the fourth wave feminist movement: the infamous I do believe you, sister.

Few phrases that are apparently so simple, so supportive, have done so much damage. Attacking at the root one of the fundamental bases of law, the presumption of innocence, the slogan has contributed to undoing the social fabric by installing a climate of mistrust, paranoia, defamation and persecution in public and private conversation, in relationships between women and men. .

Is a demagogic slogan worth more than a global movement as important as feminism is today? Is feminism so weak that it cannot give up an irrational slogan that has become a tool for defamation and harassment?

Honestly, I don’t think so.

*** Rodrigo Blanco Calderón is a writer. His latest novel is Sympathy.

