Meet Tom Hanks’ most “gangsta” car

The American actor has collected a fleet of cars that he has been customizing over the years. He knows who is the most mobster of all.

June 11, 2022 9:17 p.m.

Everyone likes Tom Hanks. Unlike many of his peers in Holywood, the 65-year-old actor has not been involved in controversy or out of tune despite having one of the longest careers in the world of the seventh art. Winner of two Academy Awards as “Best Leading Actor” for his performances in philadelphia Y Forrest GumpHanks is the friend everyone wishes they had as a neighbor.

All his success in front of the big screen has also been reflected in his bank account. But, and again, unlike his colleagues on the set, his tastes are far from eccentric and would pass for mundane to the less discreet eye. In fact, in his car collection he has a Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser from 1980 that could be considered the most “gangsta” of his garage.

This Toyota was completely customized by the actor who gives voice to ‘Woody’, the most famous cowboy in the cinema in the movie Toy Story. The Hanks’ Land Cruiser had a 4,000 cc V-6 engine. but the actor replaced it with a Chevrolet V6 4.3L capable of developing 182 hp at 4,400 rpm.

The market price of this Toyota can go up to 40 thousand dollars in the local market, but with all the modifications that Hanks made to his 1980 model, it can go up to 100 thousand dollars. And it is that in addition to the engine, the actor’s FJ40 also underwent changes inside.

The transmission, initially of four, was modified by one of five; it also has a new suspension and power steering; new shock absorbers and new brakes; air conditioning and electronically adjustable seats; but the most important thing for a Toyota of this type: a new sound system.

