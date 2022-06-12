Matt Reeves Says Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie Could Have Been Very Exciting

Despite the fact that the version of Batman presented by the filmmaker Matt Reeves liked the fans of the Bat Man, and that in general it is a great adaptation, many do not stop wondering what would have become of the work that Ben Affleck could have done as an actor, writer and director of his own adaptation of the DC Comics superhero. The Batman was the title with which it was announced in 2015 that he was going to work on that film alongside Geoff Johns, a renowned comic book writer. But none of this came true in the way it was initially planned.

According to what was reported at the time, in 2016 there was already a draft ready and his story focused on the death of Robin, an event that was alluded to in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and shortly after it was confirmed that Affleck would be the director, as well as the additions to the cast, including the actor who was going to play Deathstroke. What was originally going to be an actor’s job became Batman – 85%, a film starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves.

Upon arrival at the project, Reeves rejected the script for Ben Affleck for reasons that surely had to do with “creative differences”, but these differences were never discussed in such depth until now, that the director has revealed why it happened and also said that the actor’s proposal would have been very exciting to see, just that it was not for him.

This was what he told in his appearance on the podcast The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith (via Comic Book):

The movie was originally going to be directed by Ben Affleck, and the script that was sent to me had been written by Ben, but rewritten by another very talented writer, and when I read it, I was like, “Oh, I get it.” It was a standalone Batman movie that focused on Ben’s version of the character, but it was more action-driven than I felt I could do. I didn’t connect with the film, in terms of me as a filmmaker. It was very James Bond-esque; it was filled with many scenes and sets. It could have been a very exciting movie for someone else to make, but it wasn’t for me.

Interestingly, I think Ben wasn’t so sure he wanted it because he eventually walked away from doing Batman altogether… Probably because of the choices in his life at the time and what he wanted to do.

When Matt Reeves came to the project, according to past statements made by him, the studio wanted him to direct what was already done and continue with what they had. However, the director talked to the executives and told them that if he was going to be involved the story had to be his and judging by what he read he didn’t feel he was the right person for it. Now, with his new statements, what he said at the time makes a lot of sense as he also explained his reasons why he loves the character and that the only way it could be personal was if he was behind what the cameras were doing. and actors.

Both the director and the protagonist of Batman – 85% will return for a sequel that was confirmed at the most recent CinemaCon, in April this year. For a long time there were rumors that the new Knight of the Night would not be a character from a single movie but would have at least a trilogy. Given the reception the film received, being a huge success at the box office and also achieving record numbers on HBO Max, there is no doubt that there will be Battinson for a while.

