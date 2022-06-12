Love and Thunder reveals Christian Bale’s performance as Gorr

Thor Love and Thunder, the next movie from Marvel Studios that yesterday announced the pre-sale of tickets for its premiere through a new action-packed teaser trailer, will introduce us to a new villain in the UCM

This is Gorr the butcher of gods, a character from the Thor comics who, as his name suggests, is dedicated to eradicating the gods from existence. And in the case of the film adaptation of him, it will be the famous actor Christian Bale (Batman Begins, Terminator Salvation) who will be in charge of bringing the character to life. And as a good method actor, Bale apparently got very into the role of him; so much so as to frighten the cast on the set with his behavior and characterization.

CHRISTIAN BALE CAUSED TERROR ON THE FILM SET

This is stated by two of its main protagonists, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson (Thor and Valkyrie, respectively) in a recent interview with the latest edition of Disney’s D23 magazine (via ScreenRant), where they have talked about their experience on the set of filming of the new film by Taika Waititi. And it is that according to Hemsworth, Bale radically changed the tone on a set where improvisation and comedy were constant.

Actor Christian Bale at the presentation of the film Vice at the Berlin Film Festival. Photo: Michael Sohn, AP

“The rest of us were in our world of improv, comedy, and fun, then he would walk onto the set and we would all look at each other and say; ‘Oh my God! This is really intense. This is really scary,’” comments Hemsworth in reference to Bale’s presence on set. “Bale took this really cool line, because he needs to be terrifying, but he also needs to work in the context of our colourful, snappy, irreverent world,” Thompson adds, noting the brilliant acting contrast that Bale is capable of.

Thor Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.

