leading personalities of emblematic moments

500 years after the foundation of the most famous port in Mexico, we remember some of the emblematic moments that have crowned it as one of the favorite destinations.

By Erika Roa Torres

Photos: Getty Images

On December 13, the celebrations for Acapulco’s 500th birthday began. This port, located in the state of Guerrero, has experienced different stages, especially in the last century.

Between the 1930s and 1960s, several generations witnessed its golden age, when it was visited almost exclusively by the international jet set. It was at the height of what is now Saint-Tropez, Ibiza or Mykonos. This is how it became the place chosen by Elizabeth Taylor to marry film producer Mike Todd, and where Jacky Kennedy vacationed with her children after becoming a widow.

Later, in the 1980s, the national jet set invaded the most famous port in Mexico. The golden zone was the center of operations for Luis Miguel and his gang, who did not leave the Baby ́O. Years later, in the 90s, the diamond zone was the kingdom of the “mirreyes” and the Mexican Open was already one of the obligatory social events in the country.

Due to the aforementioned and much more, it is that ‒always‒ Acapulco has been

national reference for the world. In addition, he has witnessed the first loves of many, as well as the biggest parties, the best sunsets and more.

STORIES OF A LEGENDARY PORT

ELIZABETH TAYLOR AND HER ACAPULCAN WEDDING

On February 2, 1957, the famous actress said “I do” to film producer Mike Todd, along with her parents, Francis and Sara Taylor, and great friends such as Enrique Parra Hernández, Debbie Reynolds and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”. They got married at the house of Fernando Parra Hernández, a friend of former President Miguel Alemán.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II BY COMMERCIAL BUS

It was during her last visit to Mexico, in 1983, that the English monarch visited Acapulco. In her stay, part of the official events of her visit was that she made a tour in a commercial truck where only she, the driver and a lady company got on board.

ELVIS PRESLEY IN ACAPULCO

In 1963 the singer presented his third film of the Elvis trip trilogy, after Blue Hawaii, Girls! Girls! Girls! and Fun in Acapulco. This film became one of the most viewed of that year. Elvis sang the song “Marguerita” with mariachi. Millions of fans idealized the singer in the paradisiacal Acapulco, but the curious thing is that he never traveled to our country and instead filmed in a recording studio where actress Katy Jurado helped set the scene.

JACKY KENNEDY ON VACATION

After the death of John F. Kennedy, his widow concentrated the following years on the care of the children. Already in March 1967 she traveled with them, John, six years old, and Carolina, nine, to the beaches of Acapulco. She was also accompanied by her sister Lee Radziwill, with her children Anthony and Anna Christina.

TWO DIVAS UNDER THE SUN

Dolores del Río and María Félix enjoyed the port in the company of great friends.

KING OF THE NIGHT

Former President Miguel Alemán also witnessed the best parties, like that night in 1966 when he danced with the American actress, Merle Oberon.

THE FESTIVITIES OF MANOLO ARANGO

The Mexican businessman Manolo Arango also enjoyed great moments in the famous international port, as in 1988 with the Duchess Elva de Caram and the Swiss musician Teddy Stauffer.

TWO GREATEST IN FASHION

In 1966, the renowned designer, Oscar de la Renta visited Acapulco in the company of Minnie Cuching. Also, Emilio Pussi attended along with actress and model Anita Colby.

TO THE RHYTHM OF LUIS MIGUEL AND JLO

In the summer of 1987, Luis Miguel recorded the iconic video of “When the sun heats up” where the beaches of Acapulco were the main protagonists. Soon, the port became the center of operations for the “good kids” of the country, who tried to emulate the singer. Years later, in 2012, it was JLo who also chose Acapulco to make the video for her song “Follow The Leader”.

AWARDED ROCKY

At the 9th Annual Acapulco Film Festival in January 2014, actor Sylvester Stallone was recognized for his career as one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood. He even celebrated the tribute with businessman Carlos Slim.

ARRIVED TO STAY

The Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco is already a must in the social and sports world of our country. We can say that Rafael Nadal today is one of the favorite tennis players that national spectators have adopted.

AN ENGLISH IN MEXICO

The legendary actress, Joan Collins, also enjoyed the beauty of these beaches in January 2004 during a private visit.

JAIME CAMIL, UNFORGETTABLE

The parties and luxury guests, such as Bono and Naomi Campbell, at the Camil family residence were always the most talked about. Don Jaime Camil (RIP) was the best host and he had unforgettable evenings.

