Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Photos From Her Goth Wedding

The wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and the drummer of Blink-182, Travis Barker, is undoubtedly considered one of the most important events of the 2022 show business. The couple surprised with three ceremonies, including the ecclesiastical one held in the romantic Portofino, Italy.

For a week, the Kardashian clan took over the European region with their glamorous outfits and going around in luxurious boats. The socialite wanted to reveal some unpublished images of that moment at the altar that she now remembered on her social networks.

The event was full of glamor and a lot of haute couture design. The bride’s wardrobe, one of the most anticipated moments of the ceremony, surprised the attendees, as it included a wide veil with the image of the virgin embroidered by hand, the same one that the musician has tattooed on his body, a detail who stood out at the altar.

Domenico Dolce. He was in charge of finalizing the final touches of the bride and groom’s attire in the atelier in Milan, according to what he revealed to the famous in a video shared on social networks. He also revealed some images captured in Portofino where the now spouses walked and enjoyed their honeymoon.

Many highlighted the gothic style of their wedding, where candles predominated, and costumes with red and black tones, also skulls and a table full of candlesticks. In the images, Kourtney Kardashian is shown more in love than ever with her now-husband, to whom she got engaged at the end of 2021. “Kravis 4ever”, she also appeared on the cake in red tones and black leras.

This party was held in Palm Spring, California, a few days before his third wedding in Italy. The couple was accompanied by the Kardashian clan, who also wore black outfits. “Romeo and Juliet vibrate for Bach,” the 42-year-old businesswoman wrote on her Instagram, where the praise of the fans was added.

The couple made their debut on the red carpet of the VMAS 2021. It was after the 2022 Grammys held in Las Vegas that they decided to escape to a chapel in the so-called “city of sin” and celebrate a symbolic wedding with the popular Elvis Presley impersonator. and other guests. Weeks later they legalized their union in California with a more intimate ceremony where only their maternal grandmother and the groom’s father were present.