Jurassic park and Jurassic world in real life: could dinosaurs and humans coexist? This says science | Steven Spielberg, Jurassic world fallen kingdom, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard | Cinema and series

Almost 30 years after “Jurassic-park”fans can finally see the premiere of “Jurassic world: dominion”the closing of a modern trilogy that introduced us to Chris Pratt (Owen Brady) and Bryce DallasHoward (Claire Dearing) in the leading roles along with the return of the original actors. In addition to the possible questions regarding the footage, many have a constant question that has followed the saga since its inception: is it possible that dinosaurs and humans can coexist?

As recalled, fromfallen kingdom” the possible reality of seeing Jurassic creatures inhabiting the present was raised. While it may sound exciting to adventurous souls and moviegoers, steven spielberg, this idea sounds pretty scary. The reasons are somewhat obvious and the potential scenarios boil down to tooth-and-claw deaths.

Gigantosaurus in “Jurassic World Dominion”. Photo: Universal

From fiction to reality

Scientists have put forth some ideas around a likely dinosaur resurrection, and it’s not as easy as fiction makes it seem. That’s how he revealed it Susie Maidmentpaleontologist at the Natural History Museum in London (United Kingdom), in an interview with National Geographic.

“The oldest DNA in the fossil record is only a million years old, so it is not possible for us to reconstruct the dinosaurs from their DNA as in the ‘Jurassic Park’ movies”, the scientist stated.

However, he left a window open and, believe it or not, he said that it would be a possibility in the future.

“There is increasing evidence that proteins and other soft tissues can be preserved over geological time scales, so I think it would be unwise to say that we will definitely never be able to get DNA from dinosaur fossils,” Maidment added.

Deinonychus in “Jurassic World Dominion”. Photo: Universal

Predators or victims?

National Geographic consulted experts on how feasible, in a hypothetical case, a real coexistence between dinosaurs and humans would be. In that sense, Victoria Treean expert on armored dinosaurs at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, commented that the development of our species has come at the expense of taking away land from others.

“I can’t imagine that we would coexist with a colossal predator like Tyrannosaurus rex. We couldn’t tolerate the wolves in most of North America and nearly wiped them out; How could we live with a predator more than 70 times bigger than a wolf?” he explained.

Likewise, the life of these gigantic animals could not be transferred to the present, because the world is very different from what it was when they inhabited the Earth.

“They evolved tens or hundreds of millions of years ago, when the Earth was very different. The continents were in different places, the atmosphere was different, the plants were different. They might not be able to survive at all.” recognized Steve BrusatteNational Geographic explorer and author of “The rise and fall of the dinosaurs.”