Johnny Depp to release music album after beating Amber

Johnny Depp was one of the most sought after and famous names in recent months, after the long trial against Amber Heard in which the protagonists of Pirates of the Caribbean emerged victoriousWell, although the verdict revealed that the two defamed each other, the one who took the worst part was the actress, who was sentenced to pay 15 million dollars to her ex-husband.



This case caused millions of people to divide their opinion between supporting the version of the actor and that of his ex-wifebecause the actor had decided to denounce his wife for defamation, because the actress claimed that he beat her and psychologically abused her.

See also: After a case with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp dedicated reflection to his fans

Consequence of all the months in which this lawsuit took place, was that both actors moved away from acting, in the case of Johnny this legal process made the actor stand still in his artistic life, because during these long months the actor remained inactive, proof of this was that, the actor was not taken into account for the sequel to Pirates of the Caribbeansomething the actor expressed was a hard blow in his life.

That’s why recently it was learned that the actor will reactivate another of his passions, musicsomething that very few people knew about him, because Johnny has always been seen to break it with his characters in successful films.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp to release music album

English actor and guitarist jeff beck will release an album titled “18″ next July, an album that will mainly be made up of covers, where the single “This is a song for miss hedy lamarr”, song authored by Depp.

It is important to note that the actor had been working with the guitarist since 2019, as they had managed to record several songs for the next album.

Beck recently shared his joy at the release of the new albumbecause he shared what will apparently be the cover of this, along with a message for his followers.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depps’ new single “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr” is now available on all streaming platforms. Don’t forget to pre-order their upcoming album 18, which will be released on July 15!

It should be noted that Johnny has always been characterized as a lover and follower of rock and roll, because that is where his passion for music is born. Something that will show the millions of his followers in this new stage in his life.

Do not stop reading: Camille Vasquez, the Colombian-born lawyer who defended Johnny Depp

Look here: Amber Heard would not have how to pay compensation to Johnny Depp