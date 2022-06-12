Jennifer Lopez’s manicure to surprise Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance remains one of the most followed and photographed from Hollywood. After the engagement and at the gates of his wedding, the diva from the Bronx has decided to join the ‘boyfriend manicure’ trend, to surprise her partner with an art on her nails dedicated especially to the interpreter of ‘Batman’.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The manicurist Tom Bachik has been in charge of the design that has become a trend among celebrities. In an image posted on his Instagram account JLo’s nails are observed in ‘nude’ color with quite special golden details. She has gold stickers with the letter “B” for Ben and Jennifer’s “J”, which are separated by two arrows that simulate those of Cupid, located on the ring finger of the left hand, where her green diamond engagement ring also shines, and a golden figure in the shape of a heart has been drawn on the nail of her middle finger.

It is a minimalist and simple design, one of those that Jennifer López likes. Her manicurist used the ‘Dune’ shade of gel polish from The Gel Bottle Inc., a brand known for its long-lasting polishes. ANDhe differentiating detail is that it bears her and her boyfriend’s initials in gold, which combines perfectly with the green diamond engagement ring. “If you know it… then you know it. Jen and Ben forever #goalcouples,” wrote Tom Bachik, the manicurist of the “Change the Step” interpreter, on his social network.

The boyfriend manicure is part of the trend that several celebrities have adopted to make clear the commitment they have with their partners. Kim Kardashian was the first to show her love for ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Pete Davidson when she added a diamond ‘P’ to the nail of her ring finger. A few days later, the Bronx diva was tempted to show her boyfriend how in love and how ready she is for the wedding.

For this summer, the boyfriend manicure is committed to being one of the favorites not only of celebrities, but also for those who want it, since it is very easy to wear. It can be done on acrylic nails or decorate the natural nail to make it look better. If JLo has already used it, it is surely already a trend and will stay in fashion for a while, so anyone can take the opportunity to express their love by adding letters on their nails and details with stickers that will make a very original manicure look.





Jennifer Lopez’s new ‘boyfriend’ manicure is just a detail to show her love for Ben Affleck, with whom he has been the most photographed couple in Hollywood and the most anticipated wedding engagement of the year. With her nails bathed in gold details, with her and the actor’s initials, the singer made it clear how happy she is after recovering her relationship after almost 20 years apart.. Close to turning 53, JLo is in one of the best moments of her life. She not only continues to shine as an actress and a singer, but she looks radiant with the love of her life.