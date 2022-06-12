Gasoline price in the US exceeds 5 dollars per gallon for the first time in history

The price of gasoline in the United States broke above $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, according to AAA data, prolonging the rise in fuel costs that is driving inflation.

The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline rose to $5,004 a gallon on June 11, up from $4,986 the day before, according to AAA data.

High gasoline prices are a headache for the president Joe Biden and the Democrats, who will fight to maintain their reduced control of Congress in the mid-term elections to be held in November.

Biden has used numerous levers to try to reduce prices, including releasing record barrels from US strategic reserves, waiving summer gasoline production rules, and supporting major countries in the region. OPEC to increase production.

However, fuel prices have soared around the world due to a combination of rebounding demand, sanctions on major producer Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and a reduction in refining capacity.

Nonetheless, US road travel has remained relatively strong, just a couple of percentage points below pre-pandemic levels, even as prices have risen.

Still, economists expect demand could start to decline if prices remain above $5 a barrel for a sustained period.

The $5 level is where we could see heavy gasoline demand destruction,” said Reid L’Anson, senior economist at Kpler.

Adjusted for inflation, the mean of the gasoline in the United States remains about 8% below the June 2008 high of around $5.41 a gallon, according to figures from the Department of Energy American.

Consumer spending has so far remained resilient even with inflation at its highest in more than four decades, with household balance sheets propped up by pandemic relief programs and a tight job market that has boosted strong wage increases, especially for lower-income workers.

The high prices for drivers come at a time when major oil and gas companies are posting record profits. shell presented a record quarter in May and Chevron Corp. Y BP They have recorded their best figures in a decade.

Other big companies, like Exxon Mobil Y TotalEnergiesas well as independent US shale operators, have posted strong numbers that have spurred share buybacks and dividend spending.