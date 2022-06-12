Final event Season 2 of Fortnite: Date, times and how to participate

It’s official! fortnite battle royale and Epic Games have announced the end event for the current Season 2: Resistance of Chapter 3 that will happen as rumors pointed to the next June 4 of 2022 both in Spain and in the rest of the world. The zero point destination It will be decided at this unique event that Epic Games has promised to be awesome. If you want to know exactly timings and what to expect of the event, below we gather the most important information in this news.

Date and times for the final event of Season 2

The final event of Season 2 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite receives the title of “Collision” (“Impact” in Latin America) and will take place the next Saturday June 4 of 2022.

In Spain the event start at 22:00 CEST (in the Canary Islands at 9:00 p.m.).

the event (in the Canary Islands at 9:00 p.m.). In Latin America the event will happen mainly at 17:00 AR and to the 15:00 MX.

Characteristics of the event and how to participate

Epic Games has promised that this be a unique event inside the game, so I don’t know how to repeat nor will there be second chances to enjoy it. Just once.

The destination of the Zero point will be decided in “COLLISION”.

All players will be able to participate in the event through an open queue to be available approximately 30 minutes before from which d officially start.

to be from which d officially start. They can be formed groups of up to four players.

players. Those users who log in from June 4 at 4:00 p.m. CEST will receive a loading screen and a theme of the exclusive room.

CEST will receive a of the exclusive room. The days leading up to the Collision event in the game store Mech Weapon Team outfits will be available.

Remember that tennis until before June 4 at 10:00 p.m. Spanish time to complete all missions specials and raise the level of the Season 2 battle pass to the maximum. Epic has announced that from May 31 at 15:00 CEST the corner of opportunities weekso the cost of character services and trades for exotic items will be reduced so that players can spend all the bars they have left.

When does the new Season 3 start?

At the time we write this news Epic Games has not yet reported officially from when does season 3 start from Chapter 3 of Fortnite. the community of data minershowever, indicates that the new season will surely start the day after to the final event Collision, that is, the Sunday June 5 of 2022. For now this is not confirmed, but it seems the most plausible.

Remember that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and easily overcome all the challenges of the season.