Cody Rhodes Injury Update

Cody Rhodes had surgery this week to repair his torn pectoral muscle. Despite the injury, the fighter insisted on participating in WWE Hell in a Cell, an event in which he starred alongside Seth Rollins, offering a match that has been praised by critics and fans.

In this sense, Fightful has been able to know that WWE he was lenient with Rhodesallowing him to participate in Hell in a Cell, because the pectoral was completely torn from the bone, and probably no more damage could be done. Also, to back up the fighter’s words, he insisted on fighting the match, and if he hadn’t wanted to, he wouldn’t have been asked or required to do so. In addition, the media indicates that the talent ended up privately applauding the guts he showed competing in the match.

Fightful also indicates that, despite the fact that the company reported that Rhodes had undergone surgery on Wednesday, in reality the fighter underwent surgery on Thursday, as Brandi Rhodes later confirmed. However, on Wednesday he was in Birmingham preparing for surgery. Also, WWE took the opportunity to conduct interviews and record material for a possible documentary about the injury.

Finally, the medium indicates that the surgery was performed by Jeffrey Dugas. Rhodes was released from the hospital, and returned home this weekend.. Meanwhile, WWE removed the fighter from programming after the brutal attack received by Seth Rollins in the last episode of Monday Night Raw. In addition, the company estimates a recovery time of 9 months, which could lead the fighter to miss WrestleMania 39.

