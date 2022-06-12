Cinema UC: Chile vs. Hollywood

Ten films were selected to illustrate how our country has been seen on the big screen.

Twenty-five years ago, journalist and film critic Daniel Olave wrote the book Chile vs. Hollywood, about Chile’s strange relationship with world cinema. An inventory of an arbitrary, scarce, distant and disproportionate nexus, which included films about Chile made abroad or those filmed on home soil, as well as international films in which local actors or directors participated.

Cine UC presents the cycle Chile vs. Hollywood, with a selection of representative films on this theme. Performances are at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and at 4:00 p.m. on Fridays, at Alameda 390, with free access.

Programming

Wednesday 1

4:00 p.m. Death and the maiden by Roman Polansky. United Kingdom, 1994. +18

A beach on the central coast was recreated in a studio in Paris to bring to the screen the most international of Chilean writer Ariel Dorfman’s works. Sigourney Weaver confronts Ben Kingsley, who may be her tormentor. Victim or victimizer? A story that emerged from Chile’s tortuous recent past turned into a universal intrigue.

6:00 p.m. Conversation with Daniel Olave + missing of Costa Gavras. USA, 1982. +18

Costa Gavras, who had been in our country filming Site status, felt a commitment to Chile to make this film about the military coup and the murder of the young American Charles Horman. She turned down projects like The Godfather, to film this story starring Jack Lemmon and Sissy Spacek. Nominated for four Oscars, including best actor and best film.

Thursday 2

4:00 p.m. America’s rat by Jean Gabriel Albicocco. France, 1963. +14

Charles Aznavour plays Carlo, a young writer who, in search of fortune, travels through several countries in South America experiencing all kinds of adventures. After touring Paraguay and Bolivia, he arrives in Chile, where scenes were filmed at Chinchorro beach in Arica and at the Los Bronces mine (formerly La Disputada) in the Metropolitan Region. The tape, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, was lost for half a century.

6:00 p.m. Rapa Nui by Kevin Reynolds. USA, 1994. +18

Director Kevin Reynolds (Robin Hood) was a fan of Jacques Costeau and documentaries about Easter Island. That is why he convinced his friend Kevin Costner to produce this epic adventure inspired by Easter mythology as the legend of the tangata manu. A shoot that shocked the entire population headed by actors Jason Scott Lee and Esai Morales.

friday 3

4:00 p.m. missing of Costa Gavras. USA, 1982. +18

Monday 6

4:00 p.m. The postman by Michael Radford. Italy, 1994. +14

The success in Italy of Antonio Skarmeta’s novel burning patience, led director Michael Radford (1984) to make this international production that set Neruda’s story in Capri in the 1950s, and with actors such as Phillipe Noiret, the great comedian Massimo Troisi and Maria Grazia Cuccinota. It earned five Oscar nominations, including best picture.

6:00 p.m. sweet country by Michael Cacoyannis. Greece, 1992. +18

Less known than missingbut also from a director of Greek origin (responsible for the classic Zorba the Greek), told the semi-autobiographical story of writer Caroline Richards. A sometimes gruesome drama of the experiences of an American couple living in Chile due to the 1973 military coup. With Franco Nero and Randy Quaid.

Tuesday 7

4:00 p.m. hunting in the seas by John Farrow. USA, 1955.

Adventure war drama in which John Wayne is the captain of a German freighter who escapes with a spy on board, pursued by the English at the beginning of World War II. On their flight across the Pacific they arrive in Valparaíso, rebuilt according to the Hollywood standards of the time: a semi-tropical place with palm trees and natives speaking with a Mexican accent.

6:00 p.m. The House of Spirits by Bill August. USA, 1993. +18

Isabel Allende’s first novel was a worldwide bestseller. Germany was one of the countries where it was most successful, and was the origin of this monumental production filmed in Portugal with an international cast of stars that included Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons, Glenn Close, Winona Ryder, Antonio Banderas, Vanessa Redgrave, Armin Mueller-Stahl and Maria Conchita Alonso.

Wednesday 8

4:00 p.m. They live! by Frank Marshall. USA, 1993.

The famous case of the Los Andes tragedy made in Hollywood. In 1972, a bad maneuver by the pilot caused the flight carrying a delegation of young Uruguayan rugby players to crash in the middle of the Argentine Andes mountain range, almost on the border with Chile. Starring American actors like Ethan Hawke and Josh Hamilton, and filmed in the Canadian Rockies.

6:00 p.m. The postman by Michael Radford. Italy, 1994. +14

Thursday 9

4:00 p.m. The postman by Michael Radford. Italy, 1994. +14

6:00 p.m. Quantum of solace by Marc Forster. UK, 2008.

The day James Bond came to Chile. Although it was shot on location in the north, including the Atacama desert and the Paranal observatory, the production of the film used them to pass them off as Bolivia. Until here comes 007 (Daniel Craig) on ​​the trail of a millionaire who wants to orchestrate a coup, to keep all the water of our neighbors.

friday 10

4:00 p.m. The House of Spirits by Bill August. USA, 1993. +18

Monday 13

4:00 p.m. Rapa Nui by Kevin Reynolds. USA, 1994. +18

6:00 p.m. The House of Spirits by Bill August. USA, 1993. +18

Tuesday 14

4:00 p.m. missing of Costa Gavras. USA, 1982. +18

6:00 p.m. Death and the maiden by Roman Polansky. United Kingdom, 1994. +18

Wednesday 15

4:00 p.m. Quantum of solace by Marc Forster. UK, 2008.

6:00 p.m. America’s rat by Jean Gabriel Albicocco. France, 1963. +14

Thursday 16

4:00 p.m. Death and the maiden by Roman Polansky. United Kingdom, 1994. +18

6:00 p.m. They live! by Frank Marshall. USA, 1993.

friday 17

4:00 p.m. Conversation with Daniel Olave + sweet country by Michael Cacoyannis. Greece, 1992. +18

Information: UC Cinema.