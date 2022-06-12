Christian Bale turns 47; this has been the most impressive transformations of him as an actor

Christian charles philip bale is the full name of the famous actor who turns 47 this January 30. The Briton is considered one of the most important method style actors of his generation, due to his intensity and the transformations drastic measures to which he has subjected his body to interpret various roles.

bale He has been the winner of two Golden Globes, 2 SAG awards and an Oscar, and among his most outstanding films are: American Psycho (2000); The Machinists (2004); the Batman trilogy: Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012); The Fighter (2010); American Hustle (2013); and The Big Bet (2015).

The most impressive transformations of Christian Bale

The actor has become the undisputed winner of the transformations corporal in the cinema, has gone from malnutrition to obesity. Through some ups and downs in weight based on strict diet and training we have seen him reach the limit to bring a character to life.

Vice (2018)

His last big weight gain was to play the role of Dick Cheney at two different ages. Accompanied by gray hair and makeup, he gained more than 20 kilos.

For the movie Vice he gained more than 20 kilos. Photo: Special

The Great American Swindle (2013)

bale He also gained 20 kilos to weigh more than 100 and be able to play the con man Irving Rosenfeld. According to what he told in interviews, he ate a lot of donuts, cheeseburgers and everything he found, he also explained that it took him 6 months to reach his normal weight.

The Fighter (2010)

He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Dicky Eklund, an up-and-coming boxer turned drug addict. “I liked the character and then I realized that he was a welterweight,” explained the actor, who had to lose weight to bring the character to life.