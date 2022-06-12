Celebrities who were friends before they became famous

If we had to name all the friendships that there are between celebrities we could be whole days. Undoubtedly, the passion for acting is not the only thing they have in common.

However, there are some pairs of celebrities who have known each other long before taking their first steps in Hollywood. And some of them you can’t imagine!

Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne

the protagonist of 50 shades of gray and the protagonist of fantastic animals they have one friendship going back many years. Around 2009, the actors were roommates and even had a group of friends where they were as well. Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield Y charlie cox. Also, Eddie Redmayne was a friend of prince william when they were both attending Eton College.

The group of friends we all wish we had!

Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dog

the actress of The mask and the rapper have known each other since they went to the same high school together. Cameron Diaz He even revealed that on more than one occasion he bought cannabis from the singer.

Who would have thought that years later they would become big stars?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Maya Rudolph

The friendship of both actresses has existed for many years. Her parents met when they went to college and years later, when they were both 7 years old, they met at elementary school. They have had a very close relationship ever since.

Tilda Swinton and Lady Di

the actress of The Chronicles of Narnia attended West Heath Girls’ School and had as a companion none other than Diana Spencer. Both became good friends and although their paths parted, they still maintained a good relationship which unfortunately came to an end after the sad death of Diana.

Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake

They met on the show. mickey mouse clubhouse and they became very good friends. Even when Ryan Gosling moved to Florida, the mother of Timber Lake she became his legal guardian for six months while the actor’s mother had to take time off work.

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling during their time at Disney.

