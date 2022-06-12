Bronco will leave the Apodaca prison; judge granted him house arrest due to his state of health

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Because of his health conditionthe control judge Bárbara Melissa Gómez, modified this Saturday the precautionary measure of preventive detention by former governor of Nuevo Leon, Jaime Rodriguez Calderon “El Bronco”and gave him the home settlement.

This means that the former president will leave the Apodaca 2 prisonafter he is discharged from the University Hospital, where he has undergone two operations for gastrointestinal problemsand you can face the process against you for electoral crimes from his ranch located in the municipality of García.

And it is that around 3:00 p.m. on June 11, a virtual audience in which the legal team of the Rough, with the agreement of the Attorney General’s Office of Nuevo León, asked the Public Ministry to agree to the modification in the case of alleged illicit origin of resources for his presidential campaign in 2018.

In this regard, his defense attorney, Gabriel Garcia Pereztold the media that after 88 days of being detained, justice was finally done for Rodríguez Calderón due to his state of health, as he assured that needs specialized care.

“A possible transfer to another private medical institution for full recovery has not yet been defined. This will be defined in the next few hours by the medical team, the former president’s family and Rodríguez Calderón himself.”

“It was a hard road, It was a very complicated road for himself, for his familybut fortunately we were able to resolve this situation and at this time be able to decree that he will not return to the Cereso de Apodaca and the hospital, at the time when the doctors determine so, he will be able to return home, “he added.

It should be remembered that the former governor was arrested on March 15, accused, in addition to electoral crimes, for alleged abuse of power in the Ecovía requisition, allegedly committed in 2016. Regarding this last statement, on June 2, the judge of control Juan Roberto Ortiz also modified the precautionary measure of preventive detention.

Two months after his arrest, he announced that he tested negative for colon cancer; however, he said that he would undergo surgery and that his health remained delicate.

“I am a good patient and I follow all your instructions, I have faith in God that everything will be fine, thank you all for your prayers, keep writing me, send me memes, it comforts me to know that you are always looking out for me, I hug you tight, your friend The Bronco,” he wrote. The Bronco from the hospital on May 15.

In 2015, ‘el Bronco’ became the country’s first independent governor. His campaign was carried out mainly on social networks and managed to wrest the state from the PRI, a party in which he was a member from 1980 to 2014.

