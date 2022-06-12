Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California

THE ANGELS (AP) — Britney Spears married her longtime partner Sam Asghari in a Southern California ceremony months after the pop superstar was released from custody after her legal guardianship was suspended.

Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the couple’s wedding. “I am delighted that this day has come, and that they are married. I know he wanted this for a long time. He has been very careful and has supported him at every step.”

The wedding occurred nine months after the couple became engaged and seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended. When she sought an end to the legal arrangement that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children with him.

Spears was pregnant this year, but miscarried in March.

The couple met on the set of the music video for Spears’ 2016 song “Slumber Party.”

The wedding was not without unexpected drama. Spears’ first husband was arrested after trying to crash the party.

Ventura County Police Department Capt. Cameron Henderson said officers responded to a home invasion call at 2 p.m. Thursday. Henderson said the singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the site of the ceremony.

Alexander was arrested after officers noticed a warrant for his arrest from another county, Henderson added.

Alexander started an Instagram Live broadcast while speaking with the event’s security team. In his transmission, a lobby was seen with almost no people, but decorated, and he said that Spears had invited him.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander, who was briefly married to his childhood friend Spears in 2004. Their marriage lasted just 55 hours.

Spears was also married to Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children, now 15 and 14 years old.