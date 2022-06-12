Ben Affleck signs Viola Davis for Nike film

Mexico City.- Director Ben Affleck has cast Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans and Chris Messina to star in the Nike-branded film, which will be produced by Amazon.

The production of the tape began Monday in Los Angeles and so far the name of the film has not been revealed.

The film will tell the story of how sneaker salesman Sonny Vaccaro led Nike in their search for the most transformative athlete in sports history: Michael Jordan.

Davis will play Jordan’s mother, Deloris Jordan, who was a huge influence on Michael’s Nike deal, with Tucker as Howard White, a former University of Maryland college basketball player.

Affleck will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the story surrounding Nike’s risky effort to sign Jordan to his shoe company in the mid-’80s, an endorsement that seemed impossible at the time but would become the most significant relationship between an athletic brand.

Bateman will play Vaccaro’s boss, Rob Strasser, the longtime Nike executive and lawyer-turned-brand guru who oversaw the company’s marketing and messaging across all sports.