Ariana Grande welcomed her brother Frankie’s new husband to the family

Congratulations to Frankie Grandewho announced that he is married!

The dancer and older brother of Ariana Grande revealed that marriage to the actor Hale Leon was held last May 4th, which is it Star Wars Day.

“Meet Mr. and Mr. Grande. Yes, we got married! – wrote Frankie on Instagram posting several photos of the wedding (you can see them here on Insta) – Hale and I got married in a little galactic ceremony at my family home in Florida on May 4th, because we’re both so nerdy“.

He also related that it was the mother, Joan Grande, who officiated the wedding and that the couple were both dressed in Dolce & Gabbana.

Ariana Grande – getty images

Ariana Grande shared her emotion for Frankie’s big day in the post’s comments: “I’m crying again! I love you both so much“.

In the Stories, he gave welcome to the family to her brother’s new husband: “Hale, I love you. You are the happiest and most divine addition to our lives. Thank you for loving him the way you love him. That’s all I’ve ever wanted for him“.

“Two incredible and cosmically destined souls. I love you both so much and wish you an endless life of happiness, health and lots of video games“.

The love story between Frankie Grande and Hale Leon is started in 2019 and they made it public by going together at Coachella that year. They announced the official engagement in June 2021.

Ariana Grande is also married: marriage to Dalton Gomezreal estate agent, was held on May 15, 2021.

