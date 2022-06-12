Amber Heard receives marriage proposal; ‘I’m better than that old man’, she says pretender

Although the actress Amber Heard doesn’t she got the ending she expected after the trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp it seems that not everything is as bad as it seems because she already received a marriage proposal.

And it is that the actress who gave life to Mera in ‘Aquaman’ not only ran into revealing accusations and details of her intimate life, but also that the support that Depp had was not at all the same that she received.

Well, when the actor arrived at the courts hundreds of people shouted their support and love for him, but the opposite happened with Heard who faced social rejection in many parts of the world.

Although it seems that it is not the same everywhere, since recently a man declared his fervent love for the actress.

Amber Heard was devastated after the trial/Photo: EFE

Heard away from social media

Since the trial ended, the actress stays away from those of social networksthe only thing she shared was a brief statement indicating that she was disappointed in the resolution of the case.

This, because it not only meant a defeat for her, but also a setback in the fight for women’s rights.

In addition to that, she said, her fortune is not enough to pay the 10 million dollars set in court, something that has not allowed her to live in peace.

It seems that Amber Heard has already found her escape/Photo: EFE

Amber Heard receives marriage proposal

But it seems that the escape door has arrived for the actress, a man has declared himself capable of doing anything for her.

The mysterious man claims to be a millionaire from Saudi Arabia and offered the actress to marry him.

It was through a voice message, which the man assures Heard be your only supportso he offers to help her and take care of her.

“Amber, since all the doors are closing on you, you have no one but me to take care of you. I have noticed that some people hate you and bully you, therefore I decided to marry you,” she says.

In the end he says goodbye, but not before reminding her that people don’t appreciate her, but he does.

“May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I’m better than that old man.”

Thus Amber Heard He received a marriage proposal; So far the actress has not answered anything about it, could it be that she is thinking about it?