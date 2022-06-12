Alsoris Guzmán, the woman behind La Flaca, remembers Pau Donés two years after his death

The skinny girl either Depends marked the career of Jarabe de Palo. The songs became true anthems and flagships of the group led by Pau Donés. It has been almost 20 years since they were released and since then they have been part of the imaginary of music in Spanish.

This Thursday marks two years since the artist’s death from colon cancer. Her daughter Sara, who has turned 18, has already received her father’s inheritance. But beyond material goods, the musician has left an immaterial musical legacy of incalculable value.

Social networks have woken up this June 9 with numerous messages that remember the artist. Among them stands out the Alsoris Guzman, the woman who inspired the lyrics of The skinny girl. Pau Dones he composed it in just 10 minutes on a morning in Cuba while the musician watched that “black coral from Havana” sleeping between the white sheets. “For a kiss from the skinny girl, I would give anything…”Donés sings.

“A memory forever Pau!!!”Guzmán has written on her Facebook account, where she has shared the theme that she herself inspired.

The story behind La Flaca

It all started in 1995 when Pau Donés traveled to Cuba with his team to shoot the video for The dark side. One night the whole team went to an old nightclub on the Malecón called La Tasca and it was there that they met Alsoris Guzmanalso known as ‘la flaca’, who worked as a model.

As Pau Donés himself explains in his book ’50 Palos… Y sigo soñando’, Alsoris was asked to star in the video for The dark side. From that moment on, this “tremendous mulatto” moved to the hotel with Pau and his team and ended up sharing a room with the musician. “During that week many things happened, but the one that affected me the most was falling madly in love with that black coral from Havana”, Pau explained in his book.

A platonic love, since La Flaca resisted the charms and flattery of Donés: “The skinny girl spent several days sleeping in my room and I fell in love with her, but never mind, of course.”



Pau Donés in the video for ‘La Flaca’ // Jarabe de Palo



When the night came it seemed that he was going to consummate his love, something happened that changed the artist’s life forever.

“We went out to celebrate, we returned to the hotel at dawn and already in the room, Alsoris, like every night, gave me a kiss on the cheek and got into his bed. I went to the bathroom and when I left, seeing that black angel sheathed between white sheets, I couldn’t help myself: ‘Skinny, I can’t leave the island without having slept with you’. She smiled, opened her arms and told me: ‘Come, Pablito’.”

“I lay down on the bed, hugged her and the next memory I have is waking up with the morning sun on my face, hugging Alsoris, but fully clothed. Such was the emotion I had felt those days that I had fallen asleep. I got up, grabbed a pencil and a sheet of paper, and sitting on my bed and looking at Flaca asleep, I wrote, in just ten minutes, a short poem”, giving birth to his first hit of his entire career, La Flaca'”

At that time, although the video clip for ‘The dark side’ Pau and his team got to work on ‘The skinny girl’Alsoris being the protagonist of the first version of the video of the song inspired by her.

La Flaca’s version

Alsoris Guzman currently lives in Milan and although she still sings some nights, she combines this work with that of a waitress in a pizzeria. She has had a stable partner for three years and a 13 year old son product of a previous relationship.

As a result of his story told by Donés himself in his book ’50 Palos… Y sigo soñando’; Alsoris wanted to give his version of what happened.

Going back to the night they met, Alsoris explained in an interview for the Being Chain who arrived later that night at La Tasca: “When I entered the door in my red dress they invited me to a mojito and asked me if I was interested in the job”, referring to the video of The dark side.

and although Pau and La Flaca did not sleep, as the musician wanted, yes there was a kiss: “A kiss arose, but now; a kiss on the bus when we were traveling through Cuba. He was a shy person then, apart from the fact that we were very young; and don’t ask me to mix work with something else”, explained to El Mundo.

In that same interview Alsoris remembers the days he lived with Pau and his musicians: “They took me there and there, we went partying, enjoying themselves, but they didn’t give me anything. What were they going to give me if they didn’t even have for themselves. Pau slept in my house for five days because they didn’t have money for the hostel…”.

But two decades later and seeing the success that this song has meant for the artist’s career, Alsoris questions whether something would not correspond to him for the image rights: “Won’t something correspond to me for the use of my image? Because I am the only protagonist of a song that has never benefited from anything. And he continues to use my image, it appears in the book and everything, “he declares to the same medium.

Alsoris has again manifested himself on the occasion of the sad death of Pau Donés in an interview for Vanitatis: “I am very sorry for his death, so much… It makes me very sad.”