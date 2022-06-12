all the movies in the saga ordered from worst to best

Very recently, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, the sixth installment of the franchise started by the essential ‘Jurassic Park’, hit theaters. However, that is the only indisputable film of the entire saga, but with the rest there are already more doubts and today I am going to propose a review of all of them, ordering them from worst to best.

6) ‘Jurassic Park III (Jurassic Park III)’





Address: Joe Johnson. Distribution: Sam Neill, William H. Macy, Téa Leoni, Alessandro Nivola, Trevor Morgan, Michael Jeter, Laura Dern, Bruce A. Young, John Diehl, Julio Oscar Mechoso

A film that seems to be built on the basis of scenes that can be very powerful on paper, but that when it comes down to it never works out, even despite how especially short it is. In fact, perhaps the best thing is to see Alan Grant again during the first minutes. Then there will be moments that as a show can be striking, but It doesn’t stop losing interest until in the end we don’t care what happens a little bit. And that’s hard to forgive in a movie whose only goal is to entertain you.

5) ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Address: Colin Trevorrow. Distribution: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Isabella Sermon, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Omar Sy, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda

A disappointment. It had everything to be that great open field adventure in which the dinosaurs messed it up in the middle of civilization, but at the moment of truth it soon returns to more of the same, playing with ridiculous and repetitive concepts. In addition, the return of the original protagonists is appreciated, but that also serves to remind us that the new ones do not have as much hook. And it may be well shot, but there has come a point where the destruction of the dinosaurs does not impress, perhaps because the franchise itself has long since forgotten its power of fascination by its mere presence, something that is even alluded to here in a short moment.

4) ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ (‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’)





Address: Steve Spielberg. Distribution: Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore, Vince Vaughn, Pete Postlethwaite, Arliss Howard, Vanessa Lee Chester, Richard Schiff, Peter Stormare, Richard Attenborough, Thomas F. Duffy, Harvey Jason, Camilla Belle, Thomas Rosales Jr., Joseph Mazzello, Ariana Richards

At no time does it give the feeling of being a movie that Spielberg really wanted to make, but the most remarkable thing about it is still how inspired it is in specific scenes, providing a great energy that ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ does not show constantly. It seeks to be funnier and darker than its predecessor at the same time, but you get neither one nor the other.

3) ‘Jurassic World’





Address: Colin Trevorrow. Distribution: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nick Robinson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Irrfan Khan, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Judy Greer, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Tee, Katie McGrath

If the first installment ended up showing the dangers of friendly capitalism with the character of Richard Attenborough As an axis, this covert reboot touched on the dark side of unbridled capitalism. The park is fully operational and normalized, but the excess of ambition ends up causing a dangerous situation that does not stop drinking from ‘Jurassic Park’, but at least it takes the dangers of the giant monsters to limits that border on the insane in terms of to the plan used to avoid the danger. Very powerful as a hobby and for the nonchalant use of violence, but it doesn’t add much beyond that either.

2) ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’ (‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’)





Address: Juan Antonio Bayona. Distribution: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, David Olawale Ayinde, Bobbi Jo Hart

I completely understand who hates this movie. It is a succession of nonsense, but it is precisely because of their accumulation that it ends up working better for me, even though they are attempted to be approached from a more serious perspective than is desirable. But that strange mix of ideas that even ends up affecting the original film is aimed at turning dinosaurs from being something marginal, opening the possibility of a striking future that, unfortunately, the next installment did not know how to take advantage of.

1) ‘Jurassic Park’ (‘Jurassic Park’)





Address: Steve Spielberg. Distribution: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Ariana Richards, Joseph Mazzello, Wayne Knight, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Peck, Martin Ferrero, BD Wong, Miguel Sandoval, Gerald R. Molen

One of the films that has to be mentioned yes or yes when we talk about a model blockbuster that went beyond being a blockbuster to become a popular phenomenon. From the brilliant way that makes us believe that dinosaurs can exist today – the unbeatable moment in which the disbelief of the characters in Sam Neill and Laura Dern jumps through the air- even how tense it becomes when everything gets complicated and the human characters have to do everything in their power not to end up turned into mere food.

