Alfredo Adame reveals what his million pesos will be spent on

Mexico. Alfredo Adame, 64 years old and winner of the reality show “I’m famous, get me out of here”, reveals what the million pesos he won as a prize will be spent on.

Alfredo Adame, Mexican actor, former model and who is also an aviator pilot, won first place in “I’m famous, get me out of here”, after six weeks of facing criticism, challenges and controversies.

Adame has made public that the money he earned will not leave it for him, but will donate it to children suffering from cancer, because he wants them to be able to produce wigs with it.

“I feel very lucky because I am going to achieve a dream that I have had for some time, which is wigs for girls with cancer. I want every low-income girl to have her wig,” he said in his speech after being named the winner.

Alfredo also thanked Televisión Azteca for having invited him to this reality show that was successful and where he was happy to participate, they also returned “the leading role” that he had before and that for various reasons they took away from him.

Alfredo Adame got more than 15 million votes from the public and in this way he was crowned the winner of “I’m famous, get me out of here”, a project hosted by Atala Sarmiento and Horacio Villalobos through Azteca Uno.

Adame starred in several controversies during his participation in “I’m famous, get me out of here”, including the day he ended his courtship with Magaly Chávez, who was also part of the reality show, and attacked her for “interested”.

The famous and controversial actor and protagonist of soap operas such as Under the Same Face and Beyond the Bridge shared with his peers that some time ago he had won a poll that included names like Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper, and he won the shortlist. to “Sexiest Man”.

Alfredo Adame always attracted attention in “I’m famous, get me out of here”, a reality show that was recorded in the Dominican Republic and has been one of the most successful projects of Televisión Azteca.