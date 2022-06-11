Zendaya rules the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Zendaya dominated the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday with wins for Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
During the ceremony, held at The Barker Hangar in California, the actress was awarded the award for Best Performance in a Show for her portrayal of Rue Bennett on the HBO series.
Zendaya beat Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney, The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried, Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly, and Pam & Tommy’s Lily James, for the honor.
The Euphoria cast also garnered awards for Best Show and Best Fight (Cassie v. Maddy), as well as the Here For The Hookup award.
Additionally, Zendaya received numerous accolades for her 2021 superhero film, Spider Man: No Way Home, in which she plays MJ.
The film won the Best Picture award, while the 25-year-old’s co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland took home the best performance in a film for his lead role.
Tom was also nominated for Best Hero, but he lost to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.
Elsewhere, Zendaya and Tom were nominated for best kiss for their moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but lost to Poopies and The Snake in Jackass Forever. Euphoria actors Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike were also nominated for that award.
Willem Dafoe, who played Green Goblin in Spider Man: No Way Home, received a Best Villain nomination, but Daniel Radcliffe’s The Lost City character took that award.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Best Picture: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Show: Euphoria
Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Show: Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Hero: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Best Villain: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
Best Kiss: Poopies and the Snake – Jackass Forever
Best Comedy Performance: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Revolutionary interpretation: Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Best Fight: Cassie v. Maddy – Euphoria
Scariest Performance: Jenna Ortega – Scream
Best team: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, ed Owen Wilson
Here For The Hookup: Euphoria
Best Song: On My Way / Marry Me – Jennifer Lopez
Best Document – Reality Series: Selling Sunset
Best Series of the Competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Lifestyle Show: Selena + Chef
Best New Unscripted Series: The D’Amelio Show
Best Reality Star: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Best Reality Performance: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Best Topical Talk / Program: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Best Presenter: Kelly Clarkson
Innovative Social Star: Bella Poarch
Best (Reality) Fight: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Reality Return: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love
Best Music Documentary: Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 u
Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez
Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black
Royalty Reality: Bethenny Frankel