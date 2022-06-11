Zendaya rules the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Zendaya dominated the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday with wins for Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During the ceremony, held at The Barker Hangar in California, the actress was awarded the award for Best Performance in a Show for her portrayal of Rue Bennett on the HBO series.

Zendaya beat Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney, The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried, Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly, and Pam & Tommy’s Lily James, for the honor.

The Euphoria cast also garnered awards for Best Show and Best Fight (Cassie v. Maddy), as well as the Here For The Hookup award.

Additionally, Zendaya received numerous accolades for her 2021 superhero film, Spider Man: No Way Home, in which she plays MJ.

The film won the Best Picture award, while the 25-year-old’s co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland took home the best performance in a film for his lead role.

Tom was also nominated for Best Hero, but he lost to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Elsewhere, Zendaya and Tom were nominated for best kiss for their moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but lost to Poopies and The Snake in Jackass Forever. Euphoria actors Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike were also nominated for that award.

Willem Dafoe, who played Green Goblin in Spider Man: No Way Home, received a Best Villain nomination, but Daniel Radcliffe’s The Lost City character took that award.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Picture: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Show: Euphoria

Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show: Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Hero: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Best Villain: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

Best Kiss: Poopies and the Snake – Jackass Forever

Best Comedy Performance: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Revolutionary interpretation: Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Best Fight: Cassie v. Maddy – Euphoria

Scariest Performance: Jenna Ortega – Scream

Best team: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, ed Owen Wilson

Here For The Hookup: Euphoria

Best Song: On My Way / Marry Me – Jennifer Lopez

Best Document – Reality Series: Selling Sunset

Best Series of the Competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Lifestyle Show: Selena + Chef

Best New Unscripted Series: The D’Amelio Show

Best Reality Star: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Best Reality Performance: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Best Topical Talk / Program: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Best Presenter: Kelly Clarkson

Innovative Social Star: Bella Poarch

Best (Reality) Fight: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Reality Return: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love

Best Music Documentary: Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 u

Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez

Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black

Royalty Reality: Bethenny Frankel