Zendaya admitted she isn’t sure if she has a career in music: “I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star.”

Zendaya has been in the spotlight for most of her life, working as an actor, singer, model and more. In recent years, she has proven that she is a serious actress to wrestle with, winning a historic Emmy Award for her role on HBO’s hit series. Euphoria. But when it comes to his musical career, Zendaya is less keen on pursuing it vigorously.

‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya | Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

Zendaya is a singer as well as an actor

Zendaya first rose to prominence in the 2000s as a child model for brands including Macy’s and Old Navy. In the early 2010s, he began releasing music independently, starting with his 2011 debut single “Swag It Out”. He embarked on the Swag It Out tour the following year, which coincided with the release of his debut album of him.

In 2013, Zendaya released her self-titled debut album, accompanied by the lead single “Replay”. The song reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is certified platinum with over one million copies sold.

Zendaya continued to build her profile as an actress in the 2010s with roles on the Disney Channel series Shake it And KC undercover.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/k-9DOwrLdkg?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

Zendaya doesn’t want to be a pop star

Zendaya retraced her career with fellow actor Andrew Garfield in a 2022 interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. She talked about a conversation she had with Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson about his public perception and how audiences project their successful ideas on celebrities.

“I was talking to Sam about it earlier. I was like I didn’t know if I could ever be a pop star. It’s because as an actor, there’s a level of anonymity that I can have, which I really like, ”he told Garfield. “And I can sort my things, whatever they are, through a character, and no one has to know. While in other forms and other means, you are always all you. I like the idea that someone else, aka Rue, can take care of that stuff ”.

When Garfield asked if Zendaya was reluctant to become a pop star because of the limitations, she was honest with her answer: “Yes, the limits. Learn what it is for me.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/yO28Z5_Eyls?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

Zendaya sings while acting

In recent years, Zendaya’s music releases have been limited to the movies and TV shows she starred in.

In 2017, she starred in the musical film The greatest showman, with singing credits on several songs; Zac Efron’s “Rewrite the Stars” collaboration reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified twice platinum.

In 2019, his collaboration with Labrinth, “All For Us,” was extensively featured in the first season of Euphoria, culminating in a musical number at the end of the finale. when Euphoria back for its highly anticipated second season in 2022, it had two songs on the official soundtrack: the Labrinth collaboration “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song”, performed in the show by the singer and Euphoria newcomer Dominic Fike.

