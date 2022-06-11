Zendaya admitted she isn’t sure if she has a career in music: “I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star.”

Zendaya has been in the spotlight for most of her life, working as an actor, singer, model and more. In recent years, she has proven that she is a serious actress to wrestle with, winning a historic Emmy Award for her role on HBO’s hit series. Euphoria. But when it comes to his musical career, Zendaya is less keen on pursuing it vigorously.

‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya | Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

Zendaya is a singer as well as an actor

Zendaya first rose to prominence in the 2000s as a child model for brands including Macy’s and Old Navy. In the early 2010s, he began releasing music independently, starting with his 2011 debut single “Swag It Out”. He embarked on the Swag It Out tour the following year, which coincided with the release of his debut album of him.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker