Zayn Malik wreaks instant havoc on the internet after humming 1D “You and Me” on a high note

Ads

Zayn Malik left her fans shaking over the weekend after sharing an eight-second video clip on her official Instagram doing what she does best: yes singing. The “Pillow Talk” producer made One Direction fans nostalgic as he hummed the band’s 2013 hit single “You & I”.

The short clip quickly made its way onto the internet as it managed to garner more than two million views in less than two hours. Loyal fans of the 29-year-old singer flocked to Twitter because they couldn’t believe Zayn Malik had sung his rendition of a One Direction song. Many on the Internet have shared their disbelief while some have dragged Liam Payne onto the scene for his recent controversial remarks.

RELATED ARTICLES

Zayn Malik releases music video “Better” and enthusiastic fans already call it a “fucking masterpiece”

Zayn Malik posted selfies “crying” days before breaking up with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik hums 1D “You and me”

Zayn Malik’s eight-second viral clip showed the singer holding a recording microphone as he maneuvers through the room full of awards and accolades. The handsome hunk is seen wearing her merchandise while swinging a headband. The former One Direction member sings a high note, something he is known for sending his fans into a tailspin. While we all know that a One Direction reunion is a distant dream that Zayn sang to one of his old songs certainly made it memorable for the Directioners.

The singer was recently dragged along by his former bandmate Liam Payne when he sat down for an interview with Logan Paul on the latter’s podcast. Liam commenting on Zayn Malik said, “Listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t say enough about some of the things he did. I can’t be on his side for that. What can I say I get it and your only hope is that at some point in his life, the person on the other end of the phone will want to get the help you are willing to give. Liam also talked about an alleged backstage altercation: “There was a moment when there was an argument backstage and one member, in particular, threw me against a wall. So, I told him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands, there’s a high chance you’ll never use them again,’ ”he revealed.

“This eight-second video had more impact than Liam Payne’s entire career”

Zayn Malik fans logged into Twitter to express their excitement over his new video. “I can’t believe zayn malik..THE zayn malik just recognized a direction in the year 2022.” Another said: “Zayn Malik singing the iconic you and me high note in 2022 is the closest we will ever get to a reunion in one direction.” One user posted: “I am prepared for many things, but a 2022 version of you & zayn notes was never one of them.”

The next one tweeted: “I would have laughed in your face if you had told me just a few hours ago that Zayn Malik was going to post a video of him singing you and me in 2022”. Whereas, one user posted: “I never thought I’d hear zayn malik do the iconic of him you and me known in 2022, BUT IT JUST HAPPENED.” One added: “This man makes me walk back and forth, shaking, going crazy for an 8 second clip. Zayn Malik is perfect. Meanwhile, one shared: “I had no idea ZAYN MALIK would be the only one to join ot5 stans in 2022, this is fucking BONKERS for me.” One dragged Liam Payne and said, “Liam Payne wishes he could sing like this” while one concluded, “This eight-second video has had more impact than Liam Payne’s entire career.”

I would have laughed in your face if you had told me just a few hours ago that Zayn Malik was going to post a video of him singing you and me in 2022 – victory 🎈⚡️LT2 (?) (@Daydreamvic) June 11, 2022

I never thought I’d hear Zayn Malik do his iconic you and me known in 2022 BUT IT’S ONLY SUCCESS – May²⁸ (@stylinarts) June 11, 2022

i had no idea ZAYN MALIK would be the only one to join ot5 stans in 2022 this is fucking BONKERS for me – percy 🌊 || ‘you know I love you baby!’ (@percystardust) June 11, 2022

Liam Payne wishes he could sing like that – pao (@xophr) June 11, 2022