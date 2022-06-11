Zayn Malik sings You and I on Instagram: the video goes viral

Zayn Malik, former lead singer of the famous London band one directionin the last few hours has sparked a real one bomb on the web. Although the group has long since disbanded, the fans of the five boys have not forgotten them and the hope of a return it is always alive. In the last few hours, Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriend posted a video on his Instagram profile that literally drove fans crazy and suggests that perhaps he too is nostalgic for past times.

READ ALSO> Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, now irreversible fracture: “Our daughter will always have priority”

In the video we see Zayn singing some notes of the famous song You and I, a great emotion that brings to mind unforgettable memories. Not surprisingly, the video has become immediately viral. On Instagram it almost counts 9 million of views and comments exceed 160 thousand. Some immediately commented: “My 2022 has just taken a decidedly different turn”. And then: “I love the fact that you still sing this song, I’m crying. Thanks Zayn ”.

READ ALSO> Britney Spears got married: here are all the guests to the dream wedding with Sam Asghari

Zayn had decided to leave the band in 2015 and shortly after he explained in an interview: “I was not 100% behind the music. it was not me. It was music that had already been given to us, and we were told that this is what will be sold to these people. ” On the singers songs from the group he had also added: “It is not music that I would listen to. If they asked me, ‘Would you listen to One Direction, sitting at a party with your girlfriend?’ I would certainly say: ‘I wouldn’t do it’ ”.

READ ALSO> Justin Bieber and the details on the disease: “I have half my face paralyzed”

Zayn Malik Instagram: the video rekindles hopes

On Twitter the video posted by the singer entered in tendenza and, inevitably, rekindled the hopes of fans who are hoping for soon a reunion of the group. “Not to say but it took a pandemic and practically the end of the world to make Zayne sing a 1D song (which is the song). I am in shock“They write. And then: “We’re not talking enough about the fact that Zayn Malik got up this morning and decided to sing You and I. We have to take it as a sign? “.